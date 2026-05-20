‘PIL Seeks 30 Pc Quota For Women Lawyers In Govt Panels’, SC Seeks Response Of Centre, States
The top court issued notices to the Centre and others on the PIL filed by the Ladli Foundation Trust.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 20, 2026 at 3:08 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Centre, all states and union territories (UTs) on a plea for a 30 per cent quota for women lawyers in government panels and law officer positions. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.
Senior advocate and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Vikas Singh, along with advocate Varun Singh, made submissions before the bench led by the CJI. After hearing the counsel, the bench issued notices to the Centre and others on the PIL filed by the Ladli Foundation Trust.
The PIL sought a direction to the Centre, state governments, and public sector undertakings (PSUs) to implement a minimum 30 per cent quota for women across all legal tiers, from Supreme Court panels to local legal aid authorities. The plea argued that despite women joining law schools in record numbers, structural barriers continue to hinder their professional advancement.
The petitioner said it moved the apex court seeking a direction for a minimum of 30 per cent reservation/representation for women advocates in all governmental panels, including but not limited to Supreme Court panels, high court panels, government law officer positions, legal aid panels and all central and state government/Public Sector Undertaking empanelment.
“So as to secure effective enforcement of the fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 15(3), 19(1)(g) and 21 of the Constitution," added the plea.
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