ETV Bharat / bharat

‘PIL Seeks 30 Pc Quota For Women Lawyers In Govt Panels’, SC Seeks Response Of Centre, States

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Centre, all states and union territories (UTs) on a plea for a 30 per cent quota for women lawyers in government panels and law officer positions. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.

Senior advocate and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Vikas Singh, along with advocate Varun Singh, made submissions before the bench led by the CJI. After hearing the counsel, the bench issued notices to the Centre and others on the PIL filed by the Ladli Foundation Trust.

The PIL sought a direction to the Centre, state governments, and public sector undertakings (PSUs) to implement a minimum 30 per cent quota for women across all legal tiers, from Supreme Court panels to local legal aid authorities. The plea argued that despite women joining law schools in record numbers, structural barriers continue to hinder their professional advancement.