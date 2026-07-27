ETV Bharat / bharat

PIL Over Surveillance At Jantar Mantar Protest Infructuous, Centre Tells Delhi HC

New Delhi: The central government on Monday told the Delhi High Court that the PIL alleging intrusive surveillance of peaceful protesters at the CJP-led protest against the NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar was infructuous.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia asked the petitioner to "let things cool down further" and raise the issue in a subsequent petition that is "general" in nature, and not confined to a specific protest.

The PIL was filed by former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh. Ghosh's senior counsel, however, said, the prayers in the PIL were "still alive", as it concerned surveillance of protesters in the absence of a legal framework.

"You better file a petition where we can examine the provisions. This petition, as we understood, was confined to a particular protest. We are permitting you to file a petition which is general in nature. This insistence on your part (to press the present PIL)...Things have cooled down. Let them cool down further," the bench observed.

"Why are you pressing it now? In a subsequent petition, you can make a prayer for guidelines," it asked. The petitioner's senior counsel submitted that certain prayers in the PIL were still relevant, such as a direction to the authorities to permanently destroy all personal data collected through the surveillance, especially since the Centre has assured that no action would be taken against the protesters.

The court said it will hear the matter on Tuesday. Earlier, the petitioner's senior counsel asserted that the right to privacy is not surrendered in public spaces, raised concerns over the presence of police personnel in civil dress for video-recording and the alleged use of facial recognition technology by the police to identify protesters.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that video-recording of the protest against NEET paper leak was in "legitimate state interest" and any objection to it was ironic. Mehta said even influencers and other people from social media were making videos and taking interviews at the site, and the CJP itself has asked the protesters to "videograph everything".