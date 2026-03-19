ETV Bharat / bharat

PIL In Supreme Court Challenges Handcuffing And Public Video Recording Of Accused

Ahmedabad: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Supreme Court challenging police practices of parading accused individuals in public with their hands tied or handcuffed and sharing videos of the incidents on social media.

The petition, filed by Advocate Utkarsh Dave, termed the practices violations of human rights, as it involves the accused persons across various states being publicly displayed, often tied with ropes or handcuffed, and sometimes physically assaulted, creating a trend of public humiliation.

The PIL highlights the legal principle of the “presumption of innocence", which applies until a person is proven guilty by a court. It argues that such public parades and viral videos violate the core judicial principles and label the accused as criminals before trial.

It further says these actions violate the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution of India, including the rights to dignity and personal liberty. The petition warns that public humiliation and its broadcast on social media amount to a “media trial", which can undermine the judicial process.