PIL In Supreme Court Challenges Handcuffing And Public Video Recording Of Accused
The PIL asks the Supreme Court to issue uniform, strict guidelines to stop police practices of handcuffing and video recording across all states.
Published : March 19, 2026 at 7:52 PM IST
Ahmedabad: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Supreme Court challenging police practices of parading accused individuals in public with their hands tied or handcuffed and sharing videos of the incidents on social media.
The petition, filed by Advocate Utkarsh Dave, termed the practices violations of human rights, as it involves the accused persons across various states being publicly displayed, often tied with ropes or handcuffed, and sometimes physically assaulted, creating a trend of public humiliation.
The PIL highlights the legal principle of the “presumption of innocence", which applies until a person is proven guilty by a court. It argues that such public parades and viral videos violate the core judicial principles and label the accused as criminals before trial.
It further says these actions violate the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution of India, including the rights to dignity and personal liberty. The petition warns that public humiliation and its broadcast on social media amount to a “media trial", which can undermine the judicial process.
The PIL has named the central government and the states of Gujarat, Assam, Haryana and Maharashtra as respondents, asking the Supreme Court to issue uniform, strict guidelines to stop these police practices across all states.
“While the law needs to take its course, the act of publicly parading accused persons or tarnishing their reputation on social media represents a dangerous trend for the judiciary. This not only infringes upon the rights of the individual but also undermines the impartiality of the entire system,” Advocate Dave said.
“If the Supreme Court lays down clear guidelines, it will establish well-defined boundaries for the police and ensure humane treatment of the accused. Such actions—often undertaken nowadays solely for the sake of creating ‘viral videos’—must be curbed.”
This matter is scheduled to be heard by the SC tomorrow, while the proceedings will be crucial in determining the guidance provided by the apex court and the nature of any stern observations it may make.
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