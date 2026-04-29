PIB Fact Check Unit Debunks Viral Post On Fuel Price Hike
It said that the Government of India has not issued any such order and appealed to citizens to verify such information only through official sources.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 4:31 PM IST
New Delhi: A viral message claiming that petrol and diesel prices have been hiked by Rs 10 and Rs 12.50 per litre, respectively, was dismissed by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact-checking unit as fake on Wednesday.
It clarified that no such order has been issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG). "An order circulating on social media claiming fuel price hikes is fake. The Government of India has not issued any such order," the PIB Fact Check said in an X post.
It also appealed to citizens to verify such information only through official sources and avoid sharing unverified claims.
The clarification comes amid the circulation of a purported government notification on social media platforms suggesting a sharp increase in fuel prices.
🚨FAKE NEWS!— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 29, 2026
An order circulating on social media claims to be issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, stating that petrol and diesel prices have been increased by ₹10 and ₹12.50, respectively.#PIBFactCheck:
❌ This order is #FAKE .
✅ The Government of India… pic.twitter.com/tMmJa0Y4qA
On Tuesday, a senior government official said there is no proposal at present to increase retail fuel prices, seeking to calm concerns amid rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia that have impacted global energy markets.
In an inter-ministerial briefing, Petroleum Ministry Joint Secretary Sujata Sharma said petrol and diesel prices will remain unchanged for now, even as the government continues to monitor the evolving situation, reassuring consumers about the adequate availability of essential fuels.
"LPG, petroleum and diesel are available in sufficient amounts, and the prices have not increased, so please do not panic," Sharma said.
The Centre has ensured 100% supply for domestic LPG and PNG consumers, as well as for CNG used in transportation, she said. The government's reassurance comes at a time when global oil markets remain volatile due to uncertainty in West Asia, a key oil-producing region.
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