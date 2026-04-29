ETV Bharat / bharat

PIB Fact Check Unit Debunks Viral Post On Fuel Price Hike

New Delhi: A viral message claiming that petrol and diesel prices have been hiked by Rs 10 and Rs 12.50 per litre, respectively, was dismissed by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact-checking unit as fake on Wednesday.

It clarified that no such order has been issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG). "An order circulating on social media claiming fuel price hikes is fake. The Government of India has not issued any such order," the PIB Fact Check said in an X post.

It also appealed to citizens to verify such information only through official sources and avoid sharing unverified claims.

The clarification comes amid the circulation of a purported government notification on social media platforms suggesting a sharp increase in fuel prices.