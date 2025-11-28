Physical Adversity No Barrier For This Champion Special Swimmer From Chhattisgarh
The idea of swimming came to him when his leg problems worsened and walking became difficult.
Published : November 28, 2025 at 6:23 PM IST|
Updated : November 28, 2025 at 6:36 PM IST
Raipur: Abhinav Raj, a differently-abled swimmer from Raipur, has time and again brought glory to Chhattisgarh. For this swimmer, physical limitation since childhood has never been so big a barrier as to put up a roadblock.
He is known to adversities since childhood, but his steely resolve finally ensured he achieved success in a sport like swimming, which is no easy feat.
Abhinav Raj, a resident of Raipur, won gold with two silvers at the National Junior Paraswimming Contest held in Hyderabad. One can say that his disability never hindered Abhinav's goals.
“Many parents don't consider encouraging children with disabilities, so I believe we should accept what God has gifted us. My son will continue his studies and sports," said Ritu Rajak, Abhinav's mother.
Abhinav has overcome his disability by enduring every difficulty and challenge. Abhinav has made Chhattisgarh proud by winning a gold medal at the National Games. Abhinav Raj is 13 years old and a Class 8 student at Holy Cross School in Raipur.
Abhinav Raj said how he took to swimming. The idea of swimming came to him when his leg problems worsened and walking became difficult. He also gained weight. He has been practicing swimming for the past two years, requiring morning and evening visits to international swimming pools. So far, he has played in one state and one national games competition.
“In the past two years, I've played in the state games once, where I won three gold medals. Recently, I won two silver medals and one gold medal at the nationals held in Hyderabad,” said Abhinav Raj, paraswimmer
Abhinav Raj's mother, Ritu Rajak, said Abhinav has had leg problems since childhood, and his disability hinders swimming. "Despite this, our son has won a gold medal, and it's a matter of great joy for us. Thanks to the hard work of both the child and the coach, our son has won gold at the National Games."
Abhinav’s father, Amit Kumar, said that his son had gained weight during the COVID-19 pandemic, making it difficult for him to walk. While living in Bilaspur, there was a swimming pool nearby, and on the doctor's advice, we prepared him for swimming. After developing an interest in swimming, he participated in any competition held nearby. Abhinav, after participating in the state-level competition, won two silver and one gold medals at the Sub-Junior Swimming Championship held in Hyderabad from November 15th to 18th.
Abhinav won three gold medals in three events at the state-level swimming competition in Bilaspur. After competing at the state level in Bilaspur, he was selected for the National Games.
Abhinav Raj's coach, Pramod Farikar, explained that a normal child can do everything on his own, but a physically challenged child faces difficulties participating in any sport. I have been training Abhinav for the last two years. Abhinav, has specialised in brawl and freestyle." During practice, he has to work hard to perform the brawl because his legs can't bend," said Pramod Farikar, Abhinav's coach.
Abhinav needs five hours of training, morning and evening. Abhinav Raj has a desire to do something different. Normal children can do anything, but if such a child makes a name for himself in this sport, it is a huge achievement. Teams from 30 states across the country participated in the National Games held in Hyderabad, and Abhinav achieved great heights through his hard work.
Young people like Abhinav have to work twice as hard as others to fulfil their dreams. Abhinav initially thought his life was meaningless, but the support and environment provided by Abhinav's family cannot be ignored. While Ritu accepted her son's disability as a gift from God and calmed her mind, Amit overcame every obstacle to showcase his son's courage to the world.