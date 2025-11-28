ETV Bharat / bharat

Physical Adversity No Barrier For This Champion Special Swimmer From Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Abhinav Raj, a differently-abled swimmer from Raipur, has time and again brought glory to Chhattisgarh. For this swimmer, physical limitation since childhood has never been so big a barrier as to put up a roadblock.

He is known to adversities since childhood, but his steely resolve finally ensured he achieved success in a sport like swimming, which is no easy feat.

Abhinav Raj, a resident of Raipur, won gold with two silvers at the National Junior Paraswimming Contest held in Hyderabad. One can say that his disability never hindered Abhinav's goals.

“Many parents don't consider encouraging children with disabilities, so I believe we should accept what God has gifted us. My son will continue his studies and sports," said Ritu Rajak, Abhinav's mother.

Abhinav has overcome his disability by enduring every difficulty and challenge. Abhinav has made Chhattisgarh proud by winning a gold medal at the National Games. Abhinav Raj is 13 years old and a Class 8 student at Holy Cross School in Raipur.

Abhinav Raj said how he took to swimming. The idea of ​​swimming came to him when his leg problems worsened and walking became difficult. He also gained weight. He has been practicing swimming for the past two years, requiring morning and evening visits to international swimming pools. So far, he has played in one state and one national games competition.

“In the past two years, I've played in the state games once, where I won three gold medals. Recently, I won two silver medals and one gold medal at the nationals held in Hyderabad,” said Abhinav Raj, paraswimmer