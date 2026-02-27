ETV Bharat / bharat

'Phrynium Pubinerve' Leaves Emerge As Green Alternative To Plastics

By Santu Das

New Delhi: 'Phrynium Pubinerve', a rhizomatous perennial plant belonging to the Marantaceae family, known by various names in different states including 'sla-la-met' in Khasi and 'Reru' in Garo in Meghalaya, 'kou-pat' in Assam, and 'ekkam' in Galo community of Arunachal Pradesh, has the potential to emerge as an effective tool to fight plastic pollution.



The leaves of the plant can be used for wrapping and packing various eatable items including rice as 'plastic substitute'. Beyond packaging, the plant also has medicinal importance, health benefits, and several value added products can be from the petiole, which has the potential to generate livelihood. In addition to this, it has also cultural uses in different communities.

At ‘Him-CONNECT’, being organised as part of the three-day The Energy and Resources Institute’s (TERI's) World Sustainable Development Summit, at a high-end hotel here, it is being showcased how the plant can reduce plastic dependence and enhance green livelihoods by making eco-friendly products.

The Him-CONNECT platform, inaugurated by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday, is designed to link researchers engaged in the Indian Himalayan region with start-ups, investors, and policymakers.

A 'Phrynium Pubinerve' plant (ETV Bharat)

A stall setup by Dr Ashish Kar, who has been associated with the project relating to the plant for promotion of packing leaves as substitute of plastics, sponsored by National Mission for Himalayan Studies (NHMS), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, has been drawing visitors at the event. It showcases how one can start cultivation of Phrynium Pubinerve and develop eco-friendly products.

Global production and consumption of plastics are increasing gradually, resulting to a significant environmental concerns. Under such scenario, it is the need of the hour to promote biodegradable alternative packaging materials. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, in India, approximately 3.5 million metric tonnes of plastic waste are produced each year, with an average consumption of 11 kg per person.

Single-use plastic products are a significant factor in the pollution of rivers. This issue has emerged as a major challenge for India and other nations, as these plastics can take many years to decompose.