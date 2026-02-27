'Phrynium Pubinerve' Leaves Emerge As Green Alternative To Plastics
The leaves of the plant can be used for wrapping and packing various eatable items including rice as 'plastic substitute'.
Published : February 27, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: 'Phrynium Pubinerve', a rhizomatous perennial plant belonging to the Marantaceae family, known by various names in different states including 'sla-la-met' in Khasi and 'Reru' in Garo in Meghalaya, 'kou-pat' in Assam, and 'ekkam' in Galo community of Arunachal Pradesh, has the potential to emerge as an effective tool to fight plastic pollution.
The leaves of the plant can be used for wrapping and packing various eatable items including rice as 'plastic substitute'. Beyond packaging, the plant also has medicinal importance, health benefits, and several value added products can be from the petiole, which has the potential to generate livelihood. In addition to this, it has also cultural uses in different communities.
At ‘Him-CONNECT’, being organised as part of the three-day The Energy and Resources Institute’s (TERI's) World Sustainable Development Summit, at a high-end hotel here, it is being showcased how the plant can reduce plastic dependence and enhance green livelihoods by making eco-friendly products.
The Him-CONNECT platform, inaugurated by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday, is designed to link researchers engaged in the Indian Himalayan region with start-ups, investors, and policymakers.
A stall setup by Dr Ashish Kar, who has been associated with the project relating to the plant for promotion of packing leaves as substitute of plastics, sponsored by National Mission for Himalayan Studies (NHMS), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, has been drawing visitors at the event. It showcases how one can start cultivation of Phrynium Pubinerve and develop eco-friendly products.
Global production and consumption of plastics are increasing gradually, resulting to a significant environmental concerns. Under such scenario, it is the need of the hour to promote biodegradable alternative packaging materials. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, in India, approximately 3.5 million metric tonnes of plastic waste are produced each year, with an average consumption of 11 kg per person.
Single-use plastic products are a significant factor in the pollution of rivers. This issue has emerged as a major challenge for India and other nations, as these plastics can take many years to decompose.
Benefits of 'Phrynium Pubinerve' plant leaves
In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Dr Kar highlighted the benefits of the plant and underlined how usage of its leaves and petiole can help in conservation of environment and as well as generate livelihood.
He said packing leaf of the plant is a sustainable substitute for thermocol and plastic plates for making plate and bowls. He said that the petiole can be used for handicraft production like mats, hand fans, and visiting card holders, and it is completely biodegradable.
Referring to his project, he said, "This packing leaf project was supported by NHM. Though initially the people of Meghalaya used to collect the leaves from the wild. So, we have initiated the cultivation on 72 hectare of land in Meghalaya. Several handicraft products can be made from the petiole part of the plant."
"Different products have been developed from the petiole. So far, the leaves and petioles are better than the bamboo and banana leaves. While banana leaves have a shelf life of one to two days, Phrynium Pubinerve leaves have shelf life of more than 20 to 30 days. The packing leaf plants retain maturity within one year," he said.
Dr Kar further said, "This is a new initiative. This product can be developed through locals. We are looking into how this can be commercially utilised. No commercial utilisation has been made so far."
Health benefits of packing leaf
Mentioning about the health benefits of this leaf, he said, the plant leaves contain natural health-promoting compounds. "Serving hot food on the leaf results in the wax coating releasing nutrients such as potassium, calcium, magnesium, and antioxidant polyphenols into the food," Dr Kar claimed.
He said, the lant can be grown in vacant spaces and within plantations of arecanut, banana and timber species as an intercrop. It grows well in humus rich soil in temperature ranging from 12 Degree Celsius to 35 degree Celsius. "We have already started growing it in plain area. It is already grown in Guwahati. We are thinking of taking it across the country," Dr Kar said.
Also Read
Bihar Engineer Turns Corn Husk Waste Into Plastic-Free Cups & Saucers, Gets Rs 30 Lakh Worth Orders