ETV Bharat / bharat

Photographer Raghu Rai Dies After Prolonged Illness

New Delhi: Raghu Rai, one of India's best-known photographers whose lens captured India in its many shades, died at a private hospital here in the early hours of Sunday. He was 83.

“Dad was diagnosed with prostate cancer two years ago, but he was cured. Then it spread to the stomach, which was also cured. Recently, the cancer spread to his brain, and then there were age-related issues too,” Nitin Rai, photographer and Rai’s son, told PTI.

He is survived by his wife, Gurmeet, son Nitin, and daughters Lagan, Avani, and Purvai. The last rites will be performed at Lodhi Crematorium at 4 pm on Sunday.

Born on December 18, 1942, in Jhang, Punjab (now in Pakistan), Rai was qualified as a civil engineer and only took up photography at 23 before joining The Statesman newspaper as its chief photographer in 1966.

The life from that point onwards is anything but a blur of memories, as the next six decades of Rai’s career remain testament to all that unfolded in India’s socio-political landscape.

The prolific photographer, a protege of Henri Cartier-Bresson, captured some of the most poignant events in Indian modern history, including the Bangladesh refugee crisis of 1972 and the Bhopal gas tragedy of 1984.

He captured India’s social, political and spiritual shades in his portraits of leading figures, including Indira Gandhi, the Dalai Lama, Mother Teresa, Satyajit Ray, Hariprasad Chaurasia and Bismillah Khan, which offered a hitherto unknown perspective into their lives.