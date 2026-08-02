ETV Bharat / bharat

Photo-Ops Over Compassion: Flood-Hit Chhattisgarh Families Kept Waiting For 'Relief' While Minister Stuck In 'Bad Road'

Narayanpur: After their houses were swept away by the floodwaters and two little girls lost their lives in the disaster, around thirty families from the ill-fated Brehbada and Kader villages in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur were pinning hopes on the administration for relief and rehabilitation, which finally seemed to arrive after three days.

However, the wait for the “relief” was only meant to add insult to injury and further their mental agony. After being summoned to the local Panchayat to receive the relief material from the minister on Saturday morning, the families including little children had to wait in the open ground for hours only to be doled out the kits in the afternoon by the local Panchayat officials as the minister could not make it to the PR event due to bad road!

Villagers wait for flood relief material in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh (ETV Bharat)

Torrential rains on the night of July 28 and 29 wreaked havoc across the Abujhmad region. Many villages were submerged due to swollen rivers and streams. The villages of Brehbeda and Kader suffered the most damage, with over 30 houses either damaged or washed away by the strong currents. This natural disaster left many families homeless, and their daily necessities were swept away by the rain. Two young girls from Brehbeda village also lost their lives in the floods.

Following the incident, members of approximately 30 families from both villages have been looking to the administration with hopes of relief and rehabilitation.

But the flood-hit families from the twin villages alleged that the Panchayat Secretary and Sarpanch had summoned them for 10:00 AM, informing them that Minister Kedar Kashyap would personally arrive to distribute the aid. However, the Minister did not arrive even by around 4:00 PM, according to the families. Throughout this time, the relief supplies remained displayed before the villagers, leaving those already suffering from the flood's impact frustrated and distressed.