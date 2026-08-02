Photo-Ops Over Compassion: Flood-Hit Chhattisgarh Families Kept Waiting For 'Relief' While Minister Stuck In 'Bad Road'
The families, which lost two little girls and homes to floods, were doled out the kits by local Panchayat officials, reports Aakash Singh Thakur.
Published : August 2, 2026 at 6:36 PM IST
Narayanpur: After their houses were swept away by the floodwaters and two little girls lost their lives in the disaster, around thirty families from the ill-fated Brehbada and Kader villages in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur were pinning hopes on the administration for relief and rehabilitation, which finally seemed to arrive after three days.
However, the wait for the “relief” was only meant to add insult to injury and further their mental agony. After being summoned to the local Panchayat to receive the relief material from the minister on Saturday morning, the families including little children had to wait in the open ground for hours only to be doled out the kits in the afternoon by the local Panchayat officials as the minister could not make it to the PR event due to bad road!
Torrential rains on the night of July 28 and 29 wreaked havoc across the Abujhmad region. Many villages were submerged due to swollen rivers and streams. The villages of Brehbeda and Kader suffered the most damage, with over 30 houses either damaged or washed away by the strong currents. This natural disaster left many families homeless, and their daily necessities were swept away by the rain. Two young girls from Brehbeda village also lost their lives in the floods.
Following the incident, members of approximately 30 families from both villages have been looking to the administration with hopes of relief and rehabilitation.
But the flood-hit families from the twin villages alleged that the Panchayat Secretary and Sarpanch had summoned them for 10:00 AM, informing them that Minister Kedar Kashyap would personally arrive to distribute the aid. However, the Minister did not arrive even by around 4:00 PM, according to the families. Throughout this time, the relief supplies remained displayed before the villagers, leaving those already suffering from the flood's impact frustrated and distressed.
Minister Kedar Kashyap stated that while the initial plan was to visit Brehbeda, reaching the location proved impossible due to the poor condition of the road. He noted that the relief supplies were subsequently distributed through the Zila Panchayat members and administrative officials.
Villagers fumed that if the minister could not make it for some reason, the administration should have distributed the supplies without delay rather than keeping them waiting for hours. They emphasized that the relief material was crucial for families who had lost everything in the floods.
"We were told that minister Kedar Kashyap would come here to distribute relief supplies. But he failed to turn up and we were disappointed. Our entire village has been devastated by the floods," Buddhu Nureti, a villager, said.
"We were informed at the panchayat level that relief supplies would be distributed here, but we haven't received anything yet,” another affected villager Sonaru Ram Hichami fumed while waiting for the relief material.
Lalsu Nureti, one of the flood-hit villagers, too said that they were facing a severe shortage of food. “If we could get food and drinking supplies, our hardship would be eased,” he said.
Recounting the ordeal, Nureti said that on the day the floods struck, they took their livestock and moved to higher ground on the hills. “Had there been any further delay, the damage would have been far worse,” he said.
The victims lamented that they were made to wait for hours solely for the minister, even though their immediate needs were food, clothing, and daily essentials.
The floods in Abujhmad have disrupted the lives of hundreds of families. In such times, relief supplies serve as a lifeline for the victims. Although the administration claims that aid has been delivered, the delay in distribution—despite hours of waiting—has raised questions about the system itself.
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