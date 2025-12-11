ETV Bharat / bharat

Phone-Tapping Case: SC Directs Former Telangana SIB Chief To Surrender By 11 Am Tomorrow

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed former Telangana Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) chief T Prabhakar Rao, who is an accused in the phone-tapping case, to surrender before police by 11 am Friday. A bench comprising justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan said the order was passed for the purpose of further investigation into the offences against Rao.

"We direct the petitioner to surrender before the Jubilee Hills police station and the investigating officer by 11.00 am tomorrow... The custodial interrogation to be done in accordance with law. List on Friday. Liberty is reserved to the petitioner herein to have food from his home as well as medication regularly," the bench said.

During the hearing, senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, appearing for the state, submitted the iCloud accounts which were opened do not have any data and the email addresses do not open.

On Wednesday, the state government had alleged that Rao was still withholding his iCloud accounts despite court order. The apex court on May 29 granted interim protection from coercive action to Rao and directed him to give an undertaking that he would return to India within three days after the receipt of his passport.