Phone Tapping Case: SIT Questions KCR For Four And A Half Hours; BRS Supporters Protest Across Telangana

Former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) arrives in Hyderabad from his Erravalli farmhouse and appears before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) at his Nandi Nagar residence as questioning begins in connection with the alleged phone-tapping case, in Hyderabad, Sunday, February 1, 2026. ( IANS )

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the phone tapping case questioned Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for about four-and-a-half hours at his Nandinagar home in Hyderabad. The entire session was recorded on audio and video.

KCR drove from his Erravalli farmhouse in Siddipet district. BRS workers gathered in large numbers there, showering rose petals on his convoy and shouting "Jai KCR" slogans as he left. By the time KCR reached Nandinagar, party workers had already gathered, raising protests against the Congress government's actions.

The SIT officials arrived earlier, setting up computers and recording gear to take his statement. Family members -- former ministers K Taraka Rama Rao (KTR), Harish Rao, and others stayed at the house during the questioning.

The case, which began at Panjagutta Police Station over destroyed evidence from the Special Intelligence Branch, now focuses on illegal phone tapping.

Sources said the SIT is digging into who benefited most, using statements from earlier questioned leaders: Harish Rao on January 20, KTR on January 23, and Santosh Rao on January 27.