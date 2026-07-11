‘Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani’: Japanese By Birth, But Katsu San Is An Indian By Heart
Hindi on her lips, 88-year-old Katsu Hori Uchi (Katsu San) has been chanting mantra of peace living in India for 40 years, reports Dhananjay Verma.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 8:27 PM IST
New Delhi: At a time when ties between the two nations got a renewed push following the visit of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to India from July 1 to 3, here comes another story of love between India and Japan, the story of Katsu Hori Uchi (Katsu San).
This 88-year-old was born in Japan and has been living in India for the past 40 years, imbibing Buddha's compassion and Mahatma Gandhi's truth and non-violence.
Born on August 28, 1938, Katsu San had two elder brothers and a younger sister. She wanted to become a doctor so that she could relieve people's physical suffering, but fate had something else in store. She could not succeed in the entrance examination. Instead of being disappointed by this failure, she accepted the guidance of her Fuji Guru, who advised her to become a doctor of the mind — a doctor who could heal the wounds of the human soul and society. This was the turning point that changed the course of her life forever.
In 1958, she got the opportunity to come to India to learn Hindi under a cultural exchange programme of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations. She came to India for only three years; her stay was later extended by another year.
Afterwards, she kept coming and going. Since 1986, she has been continuously living in India. She became an Indian citizen in 2001.
“Being a citizen of India is a matter of pride. When I came to India for the first time, I never thought that I would fall in love with this country. The desire to know Lord Buddha more deeply stopped me here. I thank India that I got refuge in this holy land of Buddha and Gandhi,” she says.
To fulfil her resolve of world peace, Katsu San roamed around the streets and alleys of Delhi and chanted the Mahamantra of Buddhism for 21 consecutive years. During this time, she stayed in 'Gandhi Hindustani Sahitya Sabha' located near Rajghat. She regularly went to Raj Ghat and lit the lamp at the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi. Even today she does not forget to go to Rajghat on Purnima to pay her homage to Bapu.
Katsu San’s guru was highly influenced by the thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi. He also supported Bapu during India's independence movement. To fulfil her guru's wish, Katsu San laid the foundation for the construction of 'Vishwa Shanti Stupa' in Indraprastha Park, Delhi, in 2003. This grand stupa was completed in 2007. Since 2003, she has been living in this stupa complex.
Due to her busy schedule, Japanese PM Takaichi could not meet Katsu San when she visited India. “She is the Prime Minister of the country. She has a big responsibility to take India-Japan forward. Our only goal should be that both countries progress and there should be peace in the world,” she says.
She maintains that the relationship between India and Japan is like 'Sun and Moon', which are incomplete without each other.
Katsu San considers India the best country in the world. “Buddhism went to Japan from India, due to which Japan is at this height today. India has the treasure of the whole world, be it history or philosophy. There is no shortage of anything here. All that is lacking is awareness. Whatever work people do, they should do it with full devotion and dedication,” she says.
For world peace, she thinks the tendency to blame has to end: “For world peace, we have to stop pointing fingers at the mistakes of others. Correct the shortcomings, because placing blame only creates a situation of war and tension. True religion is the one which teaches humanity. The real aim of life should be to relieve the sufferings of others and provide them happiness. If the people of India work in this direction, then no one can stop India from becoming a 'Vishwa Guru',” she says.
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