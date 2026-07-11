ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani’: Japanese By Birth, But Katsu San Is An Indian By Heart

New Delhi: At a time when ties between the two nations got a renewed push following the visit of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to India from July 1 to 3, here comes another story of love between India and Japan, the story of Katsu Hori Uchi (Katsu San).

This 88-year-old was born in Japan and has been living in India for the past 40 years, imbibing Buddha's compassion and Mahatma Gandhi's truth and non-violence.

Born on August 28, 1938, Katsu San had two elder brothers and a younger sister. She wanted to become a doctor so that she could relieve people's physical suffering, but fate had something else in store. She could not succeed in the entrance examination. Instead of being disappointed by this failure, she accepted the guidance of her Fuji Guru, who advised her to become a doctor of the mind — a doctor who could heal the wounds of the human soul and society. This was the turning point that changed the course of her life forever.

In 1958, she got the opportunity to come to India to learn Hindi under a cultural exchange programme of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations. She came to India for only three years; her stay was later extended by another year.

Afterwards, she kept coming and going. Since 1986, she has been continuously living in India. She became an Indian citizen in 2001.

“Being a citizen of India is a matter of pride. When I came to India for the first time, I never thought that I would fall in love with this country. The desire to know Lord Buddha more deeply stopped me here. I thank India that I got refuge in this holy land of Buddha and Gandhi,” she says.