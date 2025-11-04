ETV Bharat / bharat

Phase II Of SIR Begins In 12 States And UTs; Over 13 Lakh Persons Engaged

By Santu Das

New Delhi: The second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll has formally started on Tuesday in nine states and three union territories (UTs) with the distribution of the enumeration form.

The states and UTs where the SIR are being carried out are Andaman and Nicobar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Lakshadweep. These also include poll-bound West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.

The second phase of the SIR will have an impact on over 51 crore voters in these states and UTs.

More than 13 lakh persons, including Booth Level Officers (BLOs), Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of political parties, EROs/AEROs and DEOs, are being engaged in the second phase of SIR, which is touted as the largest exercise by any country on the purification of the electoral roll. Out of these, the total number of BLOs is 5,33,093, BLAs 7,64,419, EROs/AEROs 10,448 and DEOs 321.

The house-to-house enumeration phase, which started today, will continue till December 4. The BLOs have started distribution of the enumeration forms by going door to door in these states and UTs.

As part of the SIR activities in Kerala's Thrissur and Wadakkancherry constituencies, BLO Sreena T S officially handed over the enumeration form to Kathakali Acharyan Padma Shri Kalamandalam Gopi Ashan, in the presence of the Electoral Registration Officer and Sub Collector Akhil V Menon, as per the ECI.

In Tamil Nadu, DEO, Coimbatore, has distributed the enumeration form to the electors and explained to them the process.

Similarly, in West Bengal, the BLOs have started the distribution of the enumeration forms. They are also briefing the electors about the SIR during their door-to-door visit.