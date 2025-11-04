Phase II Of SIR Begins In 12 States And UTs; Over 13 Lakh Persons Engaged
The Special Intensive Revision is being conducted in states including poll-bound West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.
Published : November 4, 2025 at 3:51 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: The second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll has formally started on Tuesday in nine states and three union territories (UTs) with the distribution of the enumeration form.
The states and UTs where the SIR are being carried out are Andaman and Nicobar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Lakshadweep. These also include poll-bound West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.
The second phase of the SIR will have an impact on over 51 crore voters in these states and UTs.
More than 13 lakh persons, including Booth Level Officers (BLOs), Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of political parties, EROs/AEROs and DEOs, are being engaged in the second phase of SIR, which is touted as the largest exercise by any country on the purification of the electoral roll. Out of these, the total number of BLOs is 5,33,093, BLAs 7,64,419, EROs/AEROs 10,448 and DEOs 321.
The house-to-house enumeration phase, which started today, will continue till December 4. The BLOs have started distribution of the enumeration forms by going door to door in these states and UTs.
As part of the SIR activities in Kerala's Thrissur and Wadakkancherry constituencies, BLO Sreena T S officially handed over the enumeration form to Kathakali Acharyan Padma Shri Kalamandalam Gopi Ashan, in the presence of the Electoral Registration Officer and Sub Collector Akhil V Menon, as per the ECI.
In Tamil Nadu, DEO, Coimbatore, has distributed the enumeration form to the electors and explained to them the process.
Similarly, in West Bengal, the BLOs have started the distribution of the enumeration forms. They are also briefing the electors about the SIR during their door-to-door visit.
A senior citizen, who is a voter under the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency, said, "I have received the enumeration form. The BLOs have explained me in a detailed manner. I didn't have any problem in understanding. I will fill the enumeration form and then submit it."
A young voter from elector from Kolkata North District said, "The BLOs have given me the enumeration form and also explained to me about the enumeration process. I thank the Election Commission of India for this."
In Uttar Pradesh, the BLOs have started distribution of the enumeration forms by going door to door.
Referring to the second phase of SIR, officials in the ECI told ETV Bharat, "The SIR process has formally started across nine states and three union territories. The BLOs have started the distribution of the enumeration forms. In the first round, within two to three days, the enumeration forms will be distributed."
"Then the BLOs will start going to their house for matching (with the electoral rolls of 2002 to 2004). On the backend, already matching has been done. They will go and take confirmation only. No documents will be taken," they said.
Notably, from 1951 to 2004, around 9 times, the ECI had conducted SIR in the country. The last revision was done between 2002 to 2004.
The officials further said nearly 80 to 90 per cent of people will be covered with matching only, adding that only 10 per cent may be required to give documents.
They said those who want to register their name in the electoral roll as a voter for the first time have to submit Form 6.
The publication of draft electoral rolls is scheduled on December 9, and the claims and objections period is from December 9 to January 8, 2026. The publication of the final electoral rolls will be on February 7, 2026.
It may be mentioned that in the first phase, the SIR was carried out in Bihar, which is scheduled to go for two-phase Assembly polls on November 6 and November 11.