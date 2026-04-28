ETV Bharat / bharat

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 (Phase 2) At A Glance: 7 Districts, 142 Seats, 1,448 Candidates, 3.2 Cr Voters

For the second phase, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has held multiple review meetings with the Chief Secretary, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), DGP, and senior officers of West Bengal and bordering states, after which, over 2,728 Flying Squad Teams (FSTs) and over 3,142 Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) have been deployed across the states to resolve complaints quickly and to set up surprise roadblocks at different locations. Special drives are also being conducted against the manufacture, storage and distribution of illicit liquor. The ECI has also directed the deployed Central forces to be ready to answer the call of intimidated voters and to escort them to polling booths.

This includes 2,407 companies of central armed forces, including Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), India Reserve Battalion (IRB) and armed police wings from other states, in addition to personnel from Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police. The supervision of the polling process will be done by 142 general observers, one each for the 142 Assembly constituencies, and 95 police observers, up from 84 in the first phase on April 23.

The first phase also saw peaceful polling in a state where historically, elections are violent. That is largely attributable to the huge deployment of Central paramilitary forces and police observers to ensure security during polling.

The first phase on April 23, covering 152 constituencies across 16 districts, witnessed a record turnout of 93.19 per cent. Although West Bengal historically records high poll turnouts, this figure is being attributed partly to the overall contraction in the 'base' figure in the voter list due to the unprecedented and highly contentious Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls carried out in the state, which eliminated around 1.2 crore names, of which over 27 lakh voters with all valid documents remain in limbo, unable to vote and awaiting appellate tribunal ruling to be included for future polls. Experts say this year's extraordinary turnout is also due to a slight rise in the 'numerator', with opinion divided over the reason behind it. While some feel the harassment of the SIR process has angered eligible voters and made them fearful of getting dropped from the voter list if they don't vote this time, others feel the rise is a result of anti-incumbency against the ruling TMC government in the state.

At the heart of that battle lie North and South 24 Parganas, Kolkata and Howrah, which are considered the ruling Trinamool Congress's (TMC’s) fortress.

Kolkata: Campaigning for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls on Wednesday, April 29, officially ended at 6 pm on Monday, when the mandatory 48-hour silence period came into effect.​ For many observers, the outcome of the election will be settled in the 142 densely-populated constituencies across seven districts of South Bengal, where elections are won less by momentum and more by mathematics.

An insider from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said that for the second phase, the focus is not just to ensure booth-level security but also to ensure elimination of voters’ intimidation, especially in Diamond Harbour subdivision in South 24 Parganas district, considering the record of electoral violence in this pocket. “Any voter facing intimidation on the polling day will be able to contact the CEO’s office through a dedicated helpline number or through email. The identity of the complainant will be kept confidential. On receiving the complaint, if necessary, a section of the central forces will reach the area where the voters are being intimidated and escort the voters concerned to the polling booths,” said the insider.

Educational qualifications of WB candidates in the fray (ETV Bharat)

In fact, West Bengal CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal has issued an appeal to voters in the second phase to vote with a fear-free mind. “Your security is our responsibility. We have made all arrangements to fulfil that responsibility,” he said.

Earlier, on the last day of campaigning on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a rally at Jagatdal in North 24 Parganas, from where he expressed confidence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning the Assembly polls, and claimed that he would come to the state next month to witness the oath taking ceremony of the first BJP CM of the state.

​Union Home Minister Amit Shah also participated in a roadshow in the Kolkata suburbs of Behala, where he claimed that Central forces will remain in the state even after counting on May 4 to prevent post-poll violence.

High population density districts of south Bengal (ETV Bharat)

The campaign for the second phase was really unique. On the one hand, the BJP's target remained the ruling Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, with major issues being corruption, crimes against women, hooliganism, the poor condition of the state exchequer, and the plight of industries in the state. For the TMC, more than the BJP, the target was the ECI, with the party accusing the poll panel of working as an agent of the Bharatiya Janata Party in deleting names of around one crore voters through the SIR exercise. ​For the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Front and the All India Secular Front (ISF), as well as the Congress, while the targets were both the TMC and the BJP, the attacks against the ruling party in the state were sharper than those against the BJP.

Women power in West Bengal (ETV Bharat)

While the BJP seeks to breach the ruling party’s southern citadel, the two biggest districts — North 24 Parganas with 33 seats and South 24 Parganas with 31 — once again hold the key to Bengal’s high-voltage electoral battle. Together with Kolkata’s 11 seats and Howrah’s 16, these four districts account for 91 of Bengal’s 294 assembly seats — nearly a third of the House — making them the single most decisive belt in the 2026 polls.

The larger Presidency division — Kolkata, Howrah, Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas — sends 111 MLAs to the Assembly and remains the TMC’s strongest fortress. Despite the BJP’s most aggressive push in 2021, the TMC won 96 of these 111 seats, while the BJP managed only 14 and the ISF one.

The Muslim factor (ETV Bharat)

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP improved its footprint and led in 21 of these segments, while the TMC stayed ahead in 90. But the geography barely changed — the BJP gained mainly in Nadia and North 24 Parganas, while South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Kolkata South stayed firmly with the ruling party.

For the TMC, the arithmetic is blunt: hold this belt and the road to a fourth straight term remains open. “Our electoral battle ends here. If we retain North and South 24 Parganas, Kolkata and Howrah, Bengal stays with us. These are not just seats, they are the social base of Mamata Banerjee’s politics,” a senior TMC minister said.

The BJP sees the same geography as the gateway to regime change. “Without breaching North 24 Parganas, Kolkata and Howrah, there is no route to power for us. North 24 Parganas is the entry point because of the Matua and refugee votes,” a senior BJP leader said.

Crime, and the search for Legislative legitimacy (ETV Bharat)

This area had once been a stronghold of the Left. In 2006, the CPI(M)-led Left Front won 72 of the Presidency seats. But the Muslim consolidation post-Sachar Committee report, Singur-Nandigram aftershocks and Mamata Banerjee’s rise turned the region into the TMC’s political engine.

Poor state, rich candidates (ETV Bharat)

In North 24 Parganas, BJP sees its best southern hope. Bordering Bangladesh and housing a large refugee population, it has a decisive Matua vote in at least 14 seats. The BJP’s citizenship plank, built around CAA promises, helped it make deep inroads here in 2019 and retain relevance in 2021.

This time, however, another variable has altered calculations — the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). North 24 Parganas lost over 12.6 lakh names, South 24 Parganas over 10.91 lakh, and Kolkata nearly 6.97 lakh during SIR deletions.

Showdowns (ETV Bharat)

Of Kolkata’s 16 seats, only Bhabanipur and Beleghata are estimated to have deletions lower than the previous victory margin. In every other constituency, deleted names exceed the winning margin. That has turned voter rolls into a political battlefield. Both parties know that where margins are thinner than deleted names, SIR can change not just results, but the narrative itself.