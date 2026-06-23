Pharmacy Of The World, But Still Dependent On China: NITI Aayog Flags India's Pharma Vulnerability
NITI Aayog has recommended greater diversification into high-value pharmaceutical products, stronger regulatory transparency and faster technology transfer from research institutions to industry, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 7:48 PM IST
New Delhi: India may be known as the "Pharmacy of the World" and supply affordable medicines to millions across the globe, but the country remains heavily dependent on China for critical pharmaceutical raw materials, according to the latest edition of NITI Aayog's Trade Watch Quarterly report released on Tuesday.
The report paints a mixed picture of India's pharmaceutical sector, a global leader in generic medicines and vaccine supplies, yet one that continues to lag in innovation-driven, high-value segments while relying on Chinese imports for nearly two-thirds of its key drug ingredients.
NITI Aayog said around 65% of India's requirements for critical Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Key Starting Materials (KSMs) and intermediates are sourced from China, particularly in fermentation-based products. The dependence exposes India's pharmaceutical industry to supply-chain disruptions and geopolitical risks at a time when countries worldwide are seeking to secure strategic healthcare supplies.
The concern comes despite India's growing stature in the global pharmaceutical market. The report notes that India exported pharmaceutical products worth $25.8 billion in 2025, while API exports stood at $10 billion, making the country a net exporter in the sector. Pharmaceutical products are now India's fifth-largest export item, and the industry contributes about 1.7% to GDP, supports 2.7 million jobs, and accounts for 7.2% of manufacturing gross value added.
India currently meets around 50% of Africa's generic medicine demand, nearly 40% of the United States' generic drug requirements, and about 25% of the UK's needs, reinforcing its reputation as a reliable supplier of affordable medicines worldwide. The country is also the world's largest supplier of antiretroviral drugs used in HIV treatment.
Yet, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Ashok Kumar Lahiri said India must move beyond being merely a volume player.
"India is considered the pharmacy of the world. While we are doing all right in terms of volume in the pharmaceutical sector, we need to move up the value chain," Lahiri said while releasing the report.
He argued that Indian companies have already built credibility in international markets and should now focus on developing high-quality branded pharmaceutical products capable of commanding higher value globally.
The report shows that while India has built a formidable position in generic formulations and retail medicines, its presence remains limited in high-value pharmaceutical categories such as biologics, advanced therapeutics, vaccines and immunological products.
Globally, demand for pharmaceuticals reached $1.02 trillion in 2025, while the API market stood at $261 billion, taking the total drugs and pharmaceuticals market to nearly $1.3 trillion. However, India's share in global pharmaceutical exports remains only 2.5%, despite its manufacturing scale and cost advantages.
The report notes that India's strongest performance continues to come from generic formulations, where exports of retail medicaments reached $22.6 billion in 2025. But in fast-growing segments such as blood products, vaccines and immunologicals, India's exports were only $2.2 billion, representing a global market share of just 0.6%.
According to the report, one of the biggest obstacles is a weak innovation ecosystem. It highlights limited commercialisation of research, inadequate industry-academia collaboration and uncertainty around long-term investments in pharmaceutical innovation. Rising environmental compliance requirements have also increased manufacturing and research costs, making it harder for firms to compete in cutting-edge segments.
To address these challenges, NITI Aayog has recommended greater diversification into high-value pharmaceutical products, stronger regulatory transparency and faster technology transfer from research institutions to industry. The report also calls for strengthening life-sciences clusters, promoting startup incubation and improving patent commercialisation to accelerate innovation.
The pharmaceutical analysis forms part of a broader assessment of India's trade performance during FY26. The report noted that the country's overall trade grew 5.4% to $1.84 trillion, despite geopolitical tensions, supply-chain disruptions and growing protectionism in global markets.
While merchandise exports declined 2.8% during the January-March quarter to $112 billion, imports rose nearly 12% to $195 billion. Services emerged as the key growth engine, with exports increasing 9% to $111 billion, helping offset the merchandise trade deficit. India also retained its position as the world’s eighth-largest services exporter in 2025.
The report concludes that the pharmaceutical industry has established itself as a global manufacturing powerhouse, but the next phase of growth will depend on reducing dependence on imported inputs, strengthening domestic innovation and expanding into research-intensive segments where much of the future value in global healthcare lies.
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