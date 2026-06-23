ETV Bharat / bharat

Pharmacy Of The World, But Still Dependent On China: NITI Aayog Flags India's Pharma Vulnerability

New Delhi: India may be known as the "Pharmacy of the World" and supply affordable medicines to millions across the globe, but the country remains heavily dependent on China for critical pharmaceutical raw materials, according to the latest edition of NITI Aayog's Trade Watch Quarterly report released on Tuesday.

The report paints a mixed picture of India's pharmaceutical sector, a global leader in generic medicines and vaccine supplies, yet one that continues to lag in innovation-driven, high-value segments while relying on Chinese imports for nearly two-thirds of its key drug ingredients.

NITI Aayog said around 65% of India's requirements for critical Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Key Starting Materials (KSMs) and intermediates are sourced from China, particularly in fermentation-based products. The dependence exposes India's pharmaceutical industry to supply-chain disruptions and geopolitical risks at a time when countries worldwide are seeking to secure strategic healthcare supplies.

The concern comes despite India's growing stature in the global pharmaceutical market. The report notes that India exported pharmaceutical products worth $25.8 billion in 2025, while API exports stood at $10 billion, making the country a net exporter in the sector. Pharmaceutical products are now India's fifth-largest export item, and the industry contributes about 1.7% to GDP, supports 2.7 million jobs, and accounts for 7.2% of manufacturing gross value added.

India currently meets around 50% of Africa's generic medicine demand, nearly 40% of the United States' generic drug requirements, and about 25% of the UK's needs, reinforcing its reputation as a reliable supplier of affordable medicines worldwide. The country is also the world's largest supplier of antiretroviral drugs used in HIV treatment.

Yet, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Ashok Kumar Lahiri said India must move beyond being merely a volume player.

"India is considered the pharmacy of the world. While we are doing all right in terms of volume in the pharmaceutical sector, we need to move up the value chain," Lahiri said while releasing the report.

He argued that Indian companies have already built credibility in international markets and should now focus on developing high-quality branded pharmaceutical products capable of commanding higher value globally.