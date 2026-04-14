PGIMER Chandigarh's New PET-CT Guided Technique Offers Major Relief For Chronic Pain Patients At Rs 1,000
"For patients who have long been dependent on pain medication, this technique is highly beneficial,” Director PGIMER
Published : April 14, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST
Chandigarh: A new technique has been introduced at PGI for the treatment of chronic bone and muscle pain. The Departments of Orthopaedics and Nuclear Medicine developed this technique following approximately three years of research.
This treatment is now available to patients. It is being hailed as a major relief for patients suffering from chronic pain, as the treatment targets and addresses the root cause of the pain.
According to data from PGIMER, approximately 84 percent of patients treated using this new technique have experienced positive results within three months. “A marked reduction in pain has been observed in these patients, and their daily lives have become significantly easier,” doctors state. "To date, no major side effects have been reported with this procedure, making it even safer. This is why this technique is rapidly gaining the trust of patients," the doctors said.
The most significant feature of this technique is that it begins by precisely locating the source of the pain. An NaF PET-CT scan is needed for this purpose, to accurately identify the actual origin of the pain within the body.
Subsequently, a steroid injection is administered directly at that specific site. Since the treatment is applied directly to the affected area, its effects are both rapid and long-lasting. This eliminates the need for patients to rely continuously on medication.
What Is the Complete Treatment Process?
The treatment process begins with an orthopaedic specialist examining the patient to understand the nature of their pain. This is followed by a PET-CT scan, which reveals the exact location and severity of the pain. Once the precise cause of the pain has been identified, specialists from the Department of Nuclear Medicine administer a steroid injection directly at that specific site. This procedure targets the source of the pain directly, providing the patient with rapid relief and ensuring a more effective treatment outcome.
According to Dr. Aneesh Bhattacharya of Chandigarh PGI, "For patients who have long been dependent on pain medication, this technique is proving to be highly beneficial. The cost of this treatment is estimated to be around ₹1,000, making it accessible even to the common man. Patients arriving from neighbouring states are also benefiting from this. With access to superior treatment at a low cost, patients now have a new and reliable alternative."
PGIMER Director Professor Vivek Lal stated, "This technique has the potential to revolutionize the way pain is treated. Previously, in many cases, the precise location of the pain could not be pinpointed, rendering the treatment less effective. However, it is now easier to identify the actual source of the pain. This technique is particularly beneficial for patients who have been grappling for a long time with back pain, sciatica, heel pain, joint pain, or chronic muscular issues, and who have found no relief through medication."
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