ETV Bharat / bharat

PGIMER Chandigarh's New PET-CT Guided Technique Offers Major Relief For Chronic Pain Patients At Rs 1,000

Chandigarh: A new technique has been introduced at PGI for the treatment of chronic bone and muscle pain. The Departments of Orthopaedics and Nuclear Medicine developed this technique following approximately three years of research.

This treatment is now available to patients. It is being hailed as a major relief for patients suffering from chronic pain, as the treatment targets and addresses the root cause of the pain.

According to data from PGIMER, approximately 84 percent of patients treated using this new technique have experienced positive results within three months. “A marked reduction in pain has been observed in these patients, and their daily lives have become significantly easier,” doctors state. "To date, no major side effects have been reported with this procedure, making it even safer. This is why this technique is rapidly gaining the trust of patients," the doctors said.

The most significant feature of this technique is that it begins by precisely locating the source of the pain. An NaF PET-CT scan is needed for this purpose, to accurately identify the actual origin of the pain within the body.

Subsequently, a steroid injection is administered directly at that specific site. Since the treatment is applied directly to the affected area, its effects are both rapid and long-lasting. This eliminates the need for patients to rely continuously on medication.

What Is the Complete Treatment Process?