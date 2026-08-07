ETV Bharat / bharat

Awareness Key To Protecting Urban Wildlife, Says Bengaluru's 'People For Animals', Which Has Rescued Over 52,000 Wild Animals

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Colonel Navaz Shariff, general manager and chief veterinarian at PFA, said rescue is only the beginning of a much longer conservation process.

PFA functions as much more than a rescue centre. Every rescued animal undergoes veterinary examination, treatment, rehabilitation and behavioural assessment before being released into its natural habitat in coordination with the Karnataka Forest Department. Animals that cannot survive independently because of permanent injuries are provided long-term care.

The rescued animals include species like the Spectacled Cobra, Indian Rat Snake, Russell's Viper, Three-Striped Palm Squirrel, Bonnet Macaque, Short-Nosed Fruit Bat, Black Kite, Rose-Ringed Parakeet, House Crow and White-Cheeked Barbet, highlighting the region's rich biodiversity and the growing need for specialised rescue services, as urbanisation expands.

Bengaluru: From rehabilitating orphaned mammals and releasing recovered birds back into their natural habitats, to rescuing injured snakes from residential neighbourhoods, People for Animals (PFA) has emerged as one of Karnataka's leading wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centres. Official records up to July 2026 show that the organisation has rescued and handled 52,401 wild animals, including 29,144 birds, 15,212 reptiles and 8,034 mammals, reflecting the scale of wildlife conservation efforts in and around Bengaluru.

"Our responsibility does not end with rescuing an animal. Every species requires specialised treatment, rehabilitation and careful assessment before it can safely return to the wild. The goal is always to restore the animal to its natural habitat whenever possible."

An egret receiving treatment (ETV Bharat)

The organisation operates a dedicated wildlife rescue network across Bengaluru with five four-wheelers, seven motorcycles, trained rescuers working in shifts and rescue coordinators who respond to distress calls throughout the day. The introduction of motorcycles has helped teams reach rescue locations more quickly, despite the city's usual heavy traffic.

At the wildlife hospital, treatment protocols vary according to species. Birds receive fracture management, feather replacement through a dedicated feather bank and flight tests, before release. Orphaned mammals like monkeys and squirrels are hand-raised, gradually socialised with members of their own species, and slowly separated from human dependence to improve their chances of surviving in the wild.

One of PFA's most remarkable rehabilitation cases involved a spectacled cobra, nicknamed Scarface. The snake suffered extensive facial injuries after being run over by a construction vehicle, losing parts of its trachea and oesophagus. After nearly 11 months of reconstructive treatment and rehabilitation, the cobra regained its ability to hunt and was successfully released into the wild.

A kingfisher being released after treatment (ETV Bharat)

"Many people try to help injured birds by pouring water into their mouths, but this can be fatal. The safest approach is to keep a bowl of water nearby and immediately call trained rescuers," Navaz said.

Beyond rescue and treatment, PFA places equal emphasis on conservation education. The organisation has conducted awareness programmes for more than five lakh students through schools, colleges, malls and community outreach initiatives, encouraging coexistence with wildlife and educating citizens on how to respond safely when they encounter injured or distressed animals.

Navaz urged people not to approach injured wildlife for photographs or social media content but instead inform trained rescue teams. "Wildlife conservation is a shared responsibility. Maintaining a safe distance and calling professionals can save both human lives and the lives of wild animals."

Recognised by the Central Zoo Authority, the Animal Welfare Board of India and the Karnataka Forest Department, PFA continues to combine rescue, treatment, rehabilitation, public awareness and scientific conservation, making it one of the key institutions protecting Bengaluru's urban wildlife.