ETV Bharat / bharat

After PM Modi's Call For Reducing Fuel Usage, Petroleum Ministry Says Fuel Stocks Adequate, Urges Citizens To Conserve Energy

New Delhi: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Monday assured citizens that crude oil inventories remain stable, refineries are operating at optimum levels, and there are no fuel shortages across the country.

Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing in the national capital, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery) in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said the government has taken several effective measures to ensure uninterrupted fuel supplies for consumers.

Sharma also echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seven appeals to citizens to reduce fuel consumption and adopt energy-saving measures in their daily lives.

"I would like to convey to you that the Prime Minister has urged all citizens of the country to reduce their consumption of petrol and diesel. Wherever possible, utilise the metro and public transportation; opt for carpooling; prioritise railways as a mode of transportation for goods; and wherever feasible, increase the usage of electric vehicles," she said.

"Let us all come together and make every possible effort to conserve energy in our daily lives, so that the economic burden currently weighing upon the nation may be alleviated," Sharma added. PM Modi, while addressing a gathering in Secunderabad on Sunday, urged citizens to prioritise work from home, cut fuel consumption, avoid foreign travel for a year, adopt Swadeshi products, reduce cooking oil use, shift to natural farming and curb gold purchases.

"There have been disruptions in the global energy supply chain across the world. Significant price volatility is being observed in the international market. However, the Government of India has taken several effective measures and has strived to ensure that fuel supplies are maintained for the common consumer with minimal inconvenience," Sharma said.