'Deliberate Campaign To Spread Panic': Petroleum Ministry Reiterates No Fuel Shortage
Ministry of Petroleum said claim that PNG is being pushed because LPG is running out, is misinformation and that the LPG supply is secure.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 4:02 PM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Thursday clarified that India’s petroleum and LPG supply remain fully secure and under control. It assured that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG anywhere in the country, and supply chains are functioning smoothly to meet current demand.
"The Ministry calls upon citizens not to be misled by a deliberately mischievous, coordinated campaign of misinformation that is being carried out to spread unjustified panic," a press release issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas stated.
The Ministry mentioned that all one lakh-plus retail fuel outlets across the country are open and dispensing fuel without interruption and not a single outlet has been asked to ration supply. While other nations are rationing, India has no shortage of supplies. Oil companies have also taken steps to increase credit to petrol pumps to over three days from earlier allowed one day to ensure there is no shortage of petrol and diesel at any pump due to working capital issues of pump owners.
India is today receiving more crude oil from its 41-plus suppliers across the world than what was previously arriving through the Straits. High volumes available in international markets, especially from the western hemisphere, have more than compensated for any disruption. Every Indian refinery is running at over 100 per cent utilisation. Indian Oil companies have already secured crude oil supplies for the next 60 days. There is no supply gap, the Ministry said.
The Ministry further said that India has 74 days of total reserve capacity, and the actual stock cover, including crude stocks, products stocks and the dedicated strategic storage in caverns, is around 60 days. Nearly two months of steady supply is available for every Indian citizen regardless of global events. Crude procurement for the next two months has also been secured. India is completely secure for the next many months and the quantity in strategic cavern storage becomes secondary in such a supply situation.
Following the LPG Control Order issued by this Ministry, domestic refinery production has been ramped up by 40 per cent, bringing daily LPG output to 50 TMT (more than 60 per cent of our requirement) against a total daily requirement of around 80 TMT. The net daily import requirement has consequently dropped to only 30 TMT, meaning India is now producing much more than it needs to import.
Reiterating the push for Piped Natural Gas (PNG), the Ministry said PNG is being promoted in full coordination with state governments because it is cheaper, cleaner, and safer for Indian households. India already produces 92 MMSCMD of natural gas domestically out of a total daily requirement of 191 MMSCMD, making India far less import-dependent on gas than on LPG. "The claim that PNG is being pushed because LPG is running out is misinformation. LPG supply is secure," it added.
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