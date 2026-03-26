ETV Bharat / bharat

'Deliberate Campaign To Spread Panic': Petroleum Ministry Reiterates No Fuel Shortage

New Delhi: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Thursday clarified that India’s petroleum and LPG supply remain fully secure and under control. It assured that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG anywhere in the country, and supply chains are functioning smoothly to meet current demand.

"The Ministry calls upon citizens not to be misled by a deliberately mischievous, coordinated campaign of misinformation that is being carried out to spread unjustified panic," a press release issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas stated.

The Ministry mentioned that all one lakh-plus retail fuel outlets across the country are open and dispensing fuel without interruption and not a single outlet has been asked to ration supply. While other nations are rationing, India has no shortage of supplies. Oil companies have also taken steps to increase credit to petrol pumps to over three days from earlier allowed one day to ensure there is no shortage of petrol and diesel at any pump due to working capital issues of pump owners.

India is today receiving more crude oil from its 41-plus suppliers across the world than what was previously arriving through the Straits. High volumes available in international markets, especially from the western hemisphere, have more than compensated for any disruption. Every Indian refinery is running at over 100 per cent utilisation. Indian Oil companies have already secured crude oil supplies for the next 60 days. There is no supply gap, the Ministry said.