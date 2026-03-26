Petroleum & Natural Gas Ministry Reiterates Measures To Maintain Uninterrupted Fuel Supply
The ministry said that consumers have been prioritised with 100% supplies to D-PNG and CNG-Transport.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid LPG crisis in view of the ongoing West Asia conflict, the union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Thursday reiterated a series of measures to maintain uninterrupted supply of petroleum products and LPG across the country.
In a statement issued in this regard, the ministry said that in light of the ongoing developments in West Asia, the Government of India “continues to closely monitor the situation and is taking necessary preparedness and response measures to ensure stability across critical sectors”.
Crude/Refineries
The ministry said that all refineries are operating at high capacity, with adequate crude inventories in place. The country is also maintaining sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel, it said.
The ministry said that domestic LPG production from refineries has been increased to support domestic consumption.
Retail Outlets
According to the ministry, all retails outlets are operating normally across the country.
“There were certain rumours which led to panic buying at some retail outlets in few states, resulting in unusually high sales and heavy crowding at retail outlets. However, it is informed that there are adequate stocks of petrol and diesel available at all petrol pumps in the country”. The ministry advised people not to believe rumours.
Natural Gas
The Petroleum and Natural Gas ministry said that consumers have been prioritised with 100% supplies to D-PNG and CNG-Transport. It said that supplies to industrial and commercial consumers connected on grid is at 80% of their average consumption.
“CGD(City Gas Distribution) entities have also been advised by Government of India to prioritize PNG connections for commercial establishments such as restaurants, hotels and canteens across all their Gas, to address concerns regarding the availability of commercial LPG,” it said.
It further said that CGD Companies like IGL, MGL, GAIL Gas and BPCL have offered incentives for taking domestic and Commercial PNG connections. The ministry said that government of India has requested states/UTs and Central Ministries to expedite approval of applications required for expansion of CGD network.
The Government of India vide letter dated 18.03.2026 has offered all states/UTs additional 10% allocation of commercial LPG to States provided they can help in long term transition from LPG to PNG. It is understood that some States have come up with policies for faster Right of User/Right of Way (RoU/RoW) permission, longer working hours and also rationalization of RoU/RoW charges.
In response to the Government of India letter, Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organisation (PESO) has advised all its offices to dispose off CGD applications on priority i.e., within 10 days of receipt.
The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) vide its order dated 23.03.2026 has directed all CGD entities to make all out efforts to connect residential schools and colleges, hostels, community kitchens, anganwadi kitchens etc. through PNG within 5 days, wherever pipeline infrastructure is available in near vicinity.
Likewise, the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways vide letter dated 24.03.2026 has stated that they have adopted “Accelerated Approval Framework for CGD Infrastructure with reduced timelines” as a special measure for 3 months wherein applications pertaining to CGD infrastructure shall be processed on priority.
The Government of India vide Gazette dated 24.03.2026 has notified the Natural Gas and Petroleum Products Distribution (Through Laying, Building, Operation and Expansion of Pipelines and Other Facilities) Order, 2026 under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.
The Order provides a streamlined and time-bound framework for laying and expanding pipelines across the country, addressing delays in approvals and access to land, and enabling faster development of natural gas infrastructure, including in residential areas.
It is expected to accelerate PNG network growth, enhance last-mile connectivity, and support the transition to cleaner fuels, thereby strengthening energy security and advancing India’s gas-based economy.
The CGD entities have reported 11,089 PNG connections (new connections and old gas-in) in 110 focused Geographical Areas yesterday.
LPG
The Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry said that the supply of LPG is affected due to prevailing geopolitical situation. While there was no reported dry-out at LPG distributorships, the ministry said that delivery of domestic LPG cylinders was “normal”.
Commercial LPG supply
The Ministry said that government had already restored partial commercial LPG supply (20%) to consumers. “Further, Government of India vide letter dated 18.03.2026 had proposed to allocate additional 10% of Commercial LPG to States/UTs based on ease of doing business reforms for PNG expansion,” it said.
The government of India vide letter dated 21.03.2026 has allowed another 20% allocation of commercial LPG to states, which would take overall allocation to 50% (incl. 10% allocation based on ease of doing reforms for PNG expansion).
“This additional 20% allocation shall be given on priority to sectors like restaurants, dhabas, hotels, industrial canteens, food processing/dairy, subsidised canteens/outlets run by State Govt. or local bodies for food, community kitchens, 5 Kg FTL for migrant labourers,” the ministry said.
According to the ministry, 27 States/UTs have issued orders to allocate the non-domestic LPG in line with the guidelines issued by the Government of India. For rest of the States/UTs, PSU Oil Marketing companies are releasing Commercial LPG cylinders, it said.
“A total of around 25,922 MT has been uplifted since 14th March 2026 by commercial entities in the States/UTs. Yesterday, more than 37,000 – 5 Kg FTL Cylinders have been sold”.
Kerosene
The Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry said that additional allocation of 48000 KL of Kerosene over and above the regular allocation has been made to all the States/UTs.
“States/UTs have been requested to identify locations in districts for distribution of kerosene. 17 States/UTs have issued SKO allocation orders. Further, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh has communicated that there is no SKO requirement in the State/UT,” he .
Role of State/UTs
Under Essential Commodities Act, 1955 and LPG Control Order, 2000, State Governments are empowered to act against any hoarding and black marketing.
The Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry said that government of States/UTs have to play a primary role in monitoring and regulating supply situation of essential commodities including Petrol, Diesel and LPG. “Govt. of India has reiterated the same vide letter dated 13.03.2026 and 18.03.2026 to all States/UTs”.
The Government of India has been emphasising the importance of States/UTs in controlling hoarding, black marketing and rumour mongering. Accordingly, a video conference was conducted by secretary, MoP&NG on 25.03.2026 with all Chief Secretaries, ACSs/Principal Secretary/Secretary Food & Civil supply of all the States/UTs.
The Government of India has asked States/UTs to:
- To institutionalize daily press briefings at State/District level and issue regular public advisories.
- To setup dedicated control rooms/helplines
- To actively monitor and counter fake news / misinformation on social media.
- To intensify daily enforcement drives by District admin and to continue raids and inspections in coordination with OMCs
- To issue Commercial LPG allocation orders within their States/UTs
- To issue SKO allocation orders for additional SKO allotted to the States/UTs.
- To fast track CGD expansion incl. expediting RoW/RoU permissions, 24x7 work permissions etc.
- To promote PNG adoptions and alternate fuels.
- To nominate senior nodal officers for coordination with MoPNG
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