ETV Bharat / bharat

Petroleum & Natural Gas Ministry Reiterates Measures To Maintain Uninterrupted Fuel Supply

Women sit on empty LPG cylinders as they wait in a queue outside a gas agency to avail the refilled ones amid ongoing supply disruptions, in Ranchi, Wednesday, March 25, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Amid LPG crisis in view of the ongoing West Asia conflict, the union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Thursday reiterated a series of measures to maintain uninterrupted supply of petroleum products and LPG across the country.

In a statement issued in this regard, the ministry said that in light of the ongoing developments in West Asia, the Government of India “continues to closely monitor the situation and is taking necessary preparedness and response measures to ensure stability across critical sectors”.

Crude/Refineries

The ministry said that all refineries are operating at high capacity, with adequate crude inventories in place. The country is also maintaining sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel, it said.

The ministry said that domestic LPG production from refineries has been increased to support domestic consumption.

Retail Outlets

According to the ministry, all retails outlets are operating normally across the country.

“There were certain rumours which led to panic buying at some retail outlets in few states, resulting in unusually high sales and heavy crowding at retail outlets. However, it is informed that there are adequate stocks of petrol and diesel available at all petrol pumps in the country”. The ministry advised people not to believe rumours.

Natural Gas

The Petroleum and Natural Gas ministry said that consumers have been prioritised with 100% supplies to D-PNG and CNG-Transport. It said that supplies to industrial and commercial consumers connected on grid is at 80% of their average consumption.

“CGD(City Gas Distribution) entities have also been advised by Government of India to prioritize PNG connections for commercial establishments such as restaurants, hotels and canteens across all their Gas, to address concerns regarding the availability of commercial LPG,” it said.

It further said that CGD Companies like IGL, MGL, GAIL Gas and BPCL have offered incentives for taking domestic and Commercial PNG connections. The ministry said that government of India has requested states/UTs and Central Ministries to expedite approval of applications required for expansion of CGD network.

The Government of India vide letter dated 18.03.2026 has offered all states/UTs additional 10% allocation of commercial LPG to States provided they can help in long term transition from LPG to PNG. It is understood that some States have come up with policies for faster Right of User/Right of Way (RoU/RoW) permission, longer working hours and also rationalization of RoU/RoW charges.

In response to the Government of India letter, Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organisation (PESO) has advised all its offices to dispose off CGD applications on priority i.e., within 10 days of receipt.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) vide its order dated 23.03.2026 has directed all CGD entities to make all out efforts to connect residential schools and colleges, hostels, community kitchens, anganwadi kitchens etc. through PNG within 5 days, wherever pipeline infrastructure is available in near vicinity.

Likewise, the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways vide letter dated 24.03.2026 has stated that they have adopted “Accelerated Approval Framework for CGD Infrastructure with reduced timelines” as a special measure for 3 months wherein applications pertaining to CGD infrastructure shall be processed on priority.

The Government of India vide Gazette dated 24.03.2026 has notified the Natural Gas and Petroleum Products Distribution (Through Laying, Building, Operation and Expansion of Pipelines and Other Facilities) Order, 2026 under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

The Order provides a streamlined and time-bound framework for laying and expanding pipelines across the country, addressing delays in approvals and access to land, and enabling faster development of natural gas infrastructure, including in residential areas.