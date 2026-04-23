ETV Bharat / bharat

Petrol, Diesel Prices To Rise By Rs 25-28 Per Litre After Assembly Polls? Petroleum Ministry Clarifies

“There are some news reports suggesting a price hike of petrol and diesel. It is hereby clarified that there is no such proposal under consideration by the Government. Such news items are designed to create fear and panic amongst the citizens and are mischievous and misleading,” the ministry said.

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Thursday rubbished reports that prices of petrol and diesel would be hiked by Rs 25-28 per litre after the ongoing assembly polls in the states. In a statement issued here, the ministry termed such reports to be “designed to create fear and panic amongst the citizens” and called them “mischievous and misleading”.

The Ministry said that India was the “only country where petrol and diesel prices haven’t increased in the last 4 years”. “Govt of India and Oil PSUs have taken relentless steps in order to insulate the Indian citizens from steep increases in international prices”.

The statement came shortly after reports said that petrol and diesel prices would face a steep hike of Rs 25-28 per litre once the assembly polls conclude owing to the disruption in oil supplies caused by the US-Israel war on Iran.

On Monday, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Puri reviewed the supply situation for crude oil, LPG, and other petroleum products with senior officials from the Ministry and PSUs, amid tensions in West Asia. The ministry later said it is continuously monitoring the evolving situation, and all necessary steps will be taken in order to ensure the availability and affordability of major petroleum products in the country.

“We are continuously monitoring the evolving situation, and all necessary steps will be taken in order to ensure availability and affordability of major petroleum products in the country,” the ministry said in a post on X.