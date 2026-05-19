ETV Bharat / bharat

Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked By 90 Paise Per Litre, Second Increase In A Week

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were increased by 90 paise per litre on Tuesday, the second increase in less than a week. Petrol price was hiked to Rs 98.64 a litre from Rs 97.77 per litre in the national capital. Diesel now costs Rs 91.58 per litre, up from Rs 90.67 previously, according to industry sources.

This is the second rate increase in less than a week. In Delhi, petrol now retails at Rs 98.64 per litre, up by 87 paise, while diesel is priced at Rs 91.58 per litre, higher by 91 paise.

Mumbai saw petrol rise by 91 paise to Rs 107.59 per litre and diesel by 94 paise to Rs 94.08 per litre. Kolkata recorded the steepest hike in petrol at 96 paise to Rs 109.70 per litre, while diesel prices rose by 94 paise to Rs 96.07 per litre. In Chennai, petrol prices rose by 82 paise to Rs 104.49 per litre, and diesel by 86 paise to Rs 96.11 per litre.

Almost 16 days after the assembly elections concluded in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, fuel prices were hiked by Rs 3 per litre on May 15, the first fuel price hike in more than four years, citing the crisis that arose due to the West Asia conflict.

In an Inter-Ministerial press briefing on Monday, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said that the Indian Public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have managed to reduce their losses to Rs 750 crores a day, down from Rs 1000 crores a day earlier, with the hike in prices.

Last week, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, said that oil marketing companies (OMCs) were collectively losing around Rs 1,000 crore every day as they continue to sell petrol, diesel and LPG below cost.