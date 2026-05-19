Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked By 90 Paise Per Litre, Second Increase In A Week
In Delhi, petrol now retails at Rs 98.64/litre, up by 87 paise, while diesel is priced at Rs 91.58 per litre, higher by 91 paise.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 6:50 AM IST
New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were increased by 90 paise per litre on Tuesday, the second increase in less than a week. Petrol price was hiked to Rs 98.64 a litre from Rs 97.77 per litre in the national capital. Diesel now costs Rs 91.58 per litre, up from Rs 90.67 previously, according to industry sources.
This is the second rate increase in less than a week. In Delhi, petrol now retails at Rs 98.64 per litre, up by 87 paise, while diesel is priced at Rs 91.58 per litre, higher by 91 paise.
Mumbai saw petrol rise by 91 paise to Rs 107.59 per litre and diesel by 94 paise to Rs 94.08 per litre. Kolkata recorded the steepest hike in petrol at 96 paise to Rs 109.70 per litre, while diesel prices rose by 94 paise to Rs 96.07 per litre. In Chennai, petrol prices rose by 82 paise to Rs 104.49 per litre, and diesel by 86 paise to Rs 96.11 per litre.
Almost 16 days after the assembly elections concluded in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, fuel prices were hiked by Rs 3 per litre on May 15, the first fuel price hike in more than four years, citing the crisis that arose due to the West Asia conflict.
In an Inter-Ministerial press briefing on Monday, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said that the Indian Public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have managed to reduce their losses to Rs 750 crores a day, down from Rs 1000 crores a day earlier, with the hike in prices.
Last week, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, said that oil marketing companies (OMCs) were collectively losing around Rs 1,000 crore every day as they continue to sell petrol, diesel and LPG below cost.
During the briefing, Sharma added that refineries were operational, crude inventories were sufficient, and there had been no dry-out at any petrol or diesel retail outlet or LPG distributorship. Sharma said panic buying had been reported at some locations due to rumours, but the government had moved quickly to replenish stocks and ensure an uninterrupted supply.
"Every possible effort is being made to keep the supply of petrol and diesel normal," she said, adding that domestic cooking LPG supply was also being maintained without disruption. Commercial LPG supply, however, was currently running at 70% of normal levels.
She said the government had continued to expand gas infrastructure even during the crisis. From March onwards, about 737,000 PNG connections had been gasified, while infrastructure for 276,000 more connections was already in place. More than 776,000 people had registered for new connections, though over 58,000 consumers had surrendered their PNG connections till the previous day.
On LPG delivery, Sharma said that in the last four days alone, around 172,000 domestic cooking cylinders had been delivered, while bookings had also seen a sharp rise during the same period. She said urea plants were operating at 96% of their natural gas requirement and supply to City Gas Distribution entities had been enhanced to 80%. Commercial sectors were also being fully supported by GAIL and other suppliers.
Sharma also appealed to citizens not to indulge in panic buying and to purchase fuel only as required. She said the government was making every possible effort to ensure the availability and delivery of petrol, diesel and LPG across the country. (With inputs from agencies)
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