ETV Bharat / bharat

Breaking: Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked By Rs 3 Per Litre In India; Check New Rates Across Metros

People queue up at a petrol pump for fuel due to a shortage of fuel, in Patna. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices on Friday were hiked by Rs 3 per litre each as oil companies passed on part of the spike in global energy prices to consumers. Following the revision, petrol prices in Delhi rose from Rs 94.77 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel prices increased from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67 per litre, according to industry sources.

The increase is a 10th of the desired hike needed to account for the surge in global energy rates since the start of the West Asia conflict. State-owned oil firms had kept fuel price unchanged for 11 weeks despite a surge in input cost, but passed on part of the increase once operations became financially unsustainable, the sources said.

Prices have remained frozen since April 2022, but had a one-off reduction of Rs 2 a litre each on petrol and diesel in March 2024 just before the Lok Sabha elections.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) had abandoned the daily price revision in April 2022 to insulate domestic consumers from a steep price increase that was warranted because of international oil prices shooting through the roof post Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

They incurred heavy losses in the first half of the 2022-23 fiscal year, which they recouped when rates fell in subsequent months. But the war in West Asia has again sent international oil prices soaring by over 50 per cent.