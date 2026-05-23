ETV Bharat / bharat

Petrol, Diesel Price Hiked 3rd Time In Less Than 10 Days, Rates Up By 87-91 Paise Per Litre

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were increased by up to 91 paise per litre on Saturday, the third increase in less than 10 days.

Petrol price has been increased by 87 paise in Delhi from Rs 98.64 to Rs 99.51 per litre. Diesel rates have gone up by 91 paise from Rs 91.58 to Rs 92.49. This is the third increase in rates since May 15, when state-owned oil companies started passing on the elevated energy prices arising from the West Asia conflict in a calibrated manner.

Kolkata has witnessed petrol prices rise to Rs 110.64 per litre, an increase of 94 paise. In Mumbai, petrol is currently priced at Rs 108.49 per litre, up by 90 paisa. Meanwhile, Chennai has experienced a petrol price increase to Rs 105.31 per litre, which is 82 paise higher than before.