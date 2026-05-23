Petrol, Diesel Price Hiked 3rd Time In Less Than 10 Days, Rates Up By 87-91 Paise Per Litre
Petrol price has been increased by 87 paise in Delhi from Rs 98.64 to Rs 99.51 per litre.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 6:57 AM IST
New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were increased by up to 91 paise per litre on Saturday, the third increase in less than 10 days.
Petrol price has been increased by 87 paise in Delhi from Rs 98.64 to Rs 99.51 per litre. Diesel rates have gone up by 91 paise from Rs 91.58 to Rs 92.49. This is the third increase in rates since May 15, when state-owned oil companies started passing on the elevated energy prices arising from the West Asia conflict in a calibrated manner.
Kolkata has witnessed petrol prices rise to Rs 110.64 per litre, an increase of 94 paise. In Mumbai, petrol is currently priced at Rs 108.49 per litre, up by 90 paisa. Meanwhile, Chennai has experienced a petrol price increase to Rs 105.31 per litre, which is 82 paise higher than before.
Regarding Diesel, Kolkata has seen prices go up to Rs 97.02 per litre, an increase of 95 paise. In Mumbai, the price of diesel has climbed to Rs 95.02 per litre, up by 94 paise. Chennai's diesel prices have reached Rs 96.98 per litre, marking a rise of 87 paise.
Fuel prices were hiked by Rs 3 per litre on May 15, the first fuel price hike in more than four years, citing the crisis that arose due to the West Asia conflict, almost 16 days after the assembly elections concluded in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. The hike was followed by a 90-paise increase on May 19. In all, rates have gone up by almost Rs 5 per litre.
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