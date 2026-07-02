Petrol, Diesel Price Cut Only If Crude Stays Low For Weeks: Hardeep Puri
The minister said OMCs are still processing costly oil bought during the West Asia crisis, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 7:20 PM IST
New Delhi: A reduction in petrol and diesel prices is unlikely in the immediate future despite the recent decline in global crude oil prices as Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said the price cut depends on international oil prices remaining low for the next few weeks.
The minister said state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) are still refining crude oil that was purchased nearly two months ago, when prices had surged sharply during the West Asia conflict. "We are using the crude petroleum stock today that we had bought two months ago. If this decline continues for 2-3 months, we will see. But it is a hypothetical situation," Puri told reporters when asked whether consumers could expect a reduction in petrol and diesel prices.
Oil companies typically procure crude at least two months in advance before refining it into petrol and diesel. As a result, the fuel currently being sold is largely produced from crude bought in April and early May, when global oil prices had climbed above $110 per barrel amid tensions in West Asia.
Puri said the question of cutting retail fuel prices would become relevant only if international crude prices remain subdued for a sustained period.
'OMCs absorbed losses of nearly Rs 75,000 crore'
The minister said state-run fuel retailers suffered losses of Rs 74,781 crore up to June 30 after selling petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) below cost during the period of elevated crude prices.
"International oil prices have come down, but companies are still processing crude bought at the height of the West Asia crisis," he said, explaining why the recent correction in crude prices has not yet translated into lower retail fuel prices.
Puri also defended the government's handling of fuel prices during the conflict, noting that India saw a much smaller increase in petrol prices compared with many other countries. According to him, petrol prices rose by around 20 per cent in developed economies and about 35 per cent in several neighbouring countries, while the increase in India was limited to 5.58 per cent.
He added despite supply disruptions in global markets, India managed uninterrupted fuel availability without any shortages or closure across its network of more than 1.07 lakh retail fuel outlets between late February and the end of June.
Global crude prices continue to soften
The minister's remarks come as international oil prices have been easing after geopolitical tensions in West Asia subsided. Crude prices started falling in the second half of June following an agreement between the US and Iran to end the conflict, easing concerns over supply disruptions.
On Thursday, Brent crude for September delivery traded near $71 per barrel after falling more than 3 per cent over the previous two sessions, while West Texas Intermediate hovered around $68 per barrel. Prices declined for a third consecutive session as oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz increased and diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran showed signs of progress.
Investment bank Morgan Stanley has also turned more optimistic on oil prices, lowering its forecasts for the second time in two weeks after shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz recovered faster than expected. According to the bank, oil and gas tanker movements through the strategic waterway have returned to their normal range of around 30-40 vessels a day, easing concerns over supply bottlenecks.
Nayara's price cut won't impact state-run OMCs
Meanwhile, private fuel retailer Nayara Energy reduced petrol prices by Rs 5 per litre and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre across its outlets from July 1, becoming the first major retailer to cut prices after crude oil started declining. However, Puri clarified that Nayara's move should not be viewed as an industry-wide trend.
He said the company had raised fuel prices by around Rs 5 per litre during the crisis period, unlike state-run OMCs, which had largely absorbed the increase instead of passing it on to consumers. "Nayara has only rolled back the price increase it had imposed earlier. The oil marketing companies had not increased prices at that time," the minister said.
Also Read
Natural Gas Discovered Off East Coast Of Andaman Islands, Says Union Minister Hardeep Puri