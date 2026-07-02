ETV Bharat / bharat

Petrol, Diesel Price Cut Only If Crude Stays Low For Weeks: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi: A reduction in petrol and diesel prices is unlikely in the immediate future despite the recent decline in global crude oil prices as Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said the price cut depends on international oil prices remaining low for the next few weeks.

The minister said state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) are still refining crude oil that was purchased nearly two months ago, when prices had surged sharply during the West Asia conflict. "We are using the crude petroleum stock today that we had bought two months ago. If this decline continues for 2-3 months, we will see. But it is a hypothetical situation," Puri told reporters when asked whether consumers could expect a reduction in petrol and diesel prices.

Oil companies typically procure crude at least two months in advance before refining it into petrol and diesel. As a result, the fuel currently being sold is largely produced from crude bought in April and early May, when global oil prices had climbed above $110 per barrel amid tensions in West Asia.

Puri said the question of cutting retail fuel prices would become relevant only if international crude prices remain subdued for a sustained period.

'OMCs absorbed losses of nearly Rs 75,000 crore'

The minister said state-run fuel retailers suffered losses of Rs 74,781 crore up to June 30 after selling petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) below cost during the period of elevated crude prices.

"International oil prices have come down, but companies are still processing crude bought at the height of the West Asia crisis," he said, explaining why the recent correction in crude prices has not yet translated into lower retail fuel prices.

Puri also defended the government's handling of fuel prices during the conflict, noting that India saw a much smaller increase in petrol prices compared with many other countries. According to him, petrol prices rose by around 20 per cent in developed economies and about 35 per cent in several neighbouring countries, while the increase in India was limited to 5.58 per cent.