ETV Bharat / bharat

Petrol, Diesel Costlier By Rs 3; OMCs Still Far From Recovering Losses; Experts Warn Of More Pain Ahead

New Delhi: State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs), Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, have raised petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre for the first time since April 2022, as surging global crude oil prices triggered by the Iran war begin severely straining their balance sheets.

The hike, effective from Friday, is being viewed as an attempt to partially offset mounting under-recoveries faced by the three public sector fuel retailers. However, experts warn that this may only be the beginning of a fresh cycle of fuel price increases if crude prices remain elevated in the international market.

Economist and former Planning Commission member Kirit Parikh said the increase was necessary to reduce the heavy financial burden on OMCs. “Well, it is straightforward. Every rupee hike will increase the revenue, and this is net profit, a reduction in their losses. They have suffered a huge loss over the recent months. And I think they need to recover it,” Parikh told ETV Bharat.

The latest hike comes after a prolonged period during which fuel prices remained largely unchanged despite fluctuations in global crude oil markets. Industry experts say the current pricing structure had become unsustainable for OMCs as geopolitical tensions in West Asia sent crude prices sharply higher.

Yet, analysts and economists believe the Rs 3 increase is only a modest step compared to the actual gap between retail fuel prices and the losses being absorbed by the companies.

“Three rupees a litre is, I think, a modest increase in my opinion. It will have to go a little higher, but maybe the best way to do it is in steps. Rupees 3 at a time and so on. But you can expect higher increase in petrol and diesel prices. I would expect further increase. Maybe a week later or so,” Parikh said.

According to industry estimates, the current increase still leaves a substantial shortfall in cost recovery. To fully recoup losses and return to break-even on marketing margins, OMCs would need to raise petrol prices by another Rs 28 per litre, implying a 29.5 per cent gap still remains. In diesel, companies require an additional Rs 32 per litre increase to achieve full cost recovery, indicating a shortfall of nearly 36.5 per cent.

Parikh noted that the present hike covers only a fraction of the under-recoveries being incurred by the companies.

“So like the government, OMCs say that rupees three per litre hike will reduce losses, but it still covers only a fraction of the under recoveries of the OMCs. If prices remain high, then the prices at the petroleum pumps in India have to increase, and the government has taken back much of the taxes. So that kind of further reduction was coming, and at the same time, you have to recognise that taxes also contribute to the government's revenue. And if the revenues go down, the government has also larger fiscal problems on its hand,” he said.

He further pointed out that retail fuel prices had remained relatively stable over the last few years even as global crude prices climbed steadily.