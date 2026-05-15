Petrol, Diesel Costlier By Rs 3; OMCs Still Far From Recovering Losses; Experts Warn Of More Pain Ahead
Experts warn of further hikes if global crude oil prices remain elevated, reports ETV Bharat's Surabhi Gupta.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
New Delhi: State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs), Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, have raised petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre for the first time since April 2022, as surging global crude oil prices triggered by the Iran war begin severely straining their balance sheets.
The hike, effective from Friday, is being viewed as an attempt to partially offset mounting under-recoveries faced by the three public sector fuel retailers. However, experts warn that this may only be the beginning of a fresh cycle of fuel price increases if crude prices remain elevated in the international market.
Economist and former Planning Commission member Kirit Parikh said the increase was necessary to reduce the heavy financial burden on OMCs. “Well, it is straightforward. Every rupee hike will increase the revenue, and this is net profit, a reduction in their losses. They have suffered a huge loss over the recent months. And I think they need to recover it,” Parikh told ETV Bharat.
The latest hike comes after a prolonged period during which fuel prices remained largely unchanged despite fluctuations in global crude oil markets. Industry experts say the current pricing structure had become unsustainable for OMCs as geopolitical tensions in West Asia sent crude prices sharply higher.
Yet, analysts and economists believe the Rs 3 increase is only a modest step compared to the actual gap between retail fuel prices and the losses being absorbed by the companies.
“Three rupees a litre is, I think, a modest increase in my opinion. It will have to go a little higher, but maybe the best way to do it is in steps. Rupees 3 at a time and so on. But you can expect higher increase in petrol and diesel prices. I would expect further increase. Maybe a week later or so,” Parikh said.
According to industry estimates, the current increase still leaves a substantial shortfall in cost recovery. To fully recoup losses and return to break-even on marketing margins, OMCs would need to raise petrol prices by another Rs 28 per litre, implying a 29.5 per cent gap still remains. In diesel, companies require an additional Rs 32 per litre increase to achieve full cost recovery, indicating a shortfall of nearly 36.5 per cent.
Parikh noted that the present hike covers only a fraction of the under-recoveries being incurred by the companies.
“So like the government, OMCs say that rupees three per litre hike will reduce losses, but it still covers only a fraction of the under recoveries of the OMCs. If prices remain high, then the prices at the petroleum pumps in India have to increase, and the government has taken back much of the taxes. So that kind of further reduction was coming, and at the same time, you have to recognise that taxes also contribute to the government's revenue. And if the revenues go down, the government has also larger fiscal problems on its hand,” he said.
He further pointed out that retail fuel prices had remained relatively stable over the last few years even as global crude prices climbed steadily.
The financial pressure on OMCs has intensified sharply in recent months. Estimates suggest that the three companies together were staring at cumulative losses of Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 1.2 lakh crore in the first quarter of FY27 due to elevated crude oil prices and losses on domestic fuel sales.
Prashant Vasisht said the current increase offers only limited support to the companies.
“ICRA estimates that at crude price of $105-110/barrel and considering past 10-year average crack spreads of auto fuels, oil marketing companies incur a loss of about Rs 500 crore daily on the sale of auto fuels and domestic LPG, even after factoring the fuel price hike. Accordingly the oil marketing companies would need to relook at the retail prices in case elevated crude oil prices persist,” Vasisht said.
Despite being modest, the fuel hike is expected to improve operating profitability for the three OMCs. Analysts estimate that every 50 paise per litre increase in fuel marketing margins boosts earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) by around 7 per cent for IOCL, 8 per cent for BPCL and 11 per cent for HPCL.
This means the Rs 3 per litre increase, equivalent to six units of 50 paise, could significantly improve earnings metrics for the companies, especially for HPCL, which stands to benefit the most on a percentage basis.
Still, market experts say the gains would only act as a cushion against the steep losses expected in the ongoing quarter rather than fully restore profitability.
The situation also bears similarities to the fuel price hike cycle witnessed during the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022. Between late March and early April that year, OMCs raised petrol and diesel prices by nearly Rs 10 per litre through 14 separate hikes within just 16 days.
With geopolitical tensions in West Asia continuing to disrupt global energy markets, industry observers believe a similar phased pricing strategy may now unfold again.
The key question now is whether crude prices remain elevated long enough to force additional hikes at fuel pumps. For consumers already battling inflationary pressures, further increases in petrol and diesel prices could raise transportation and logistics costs, potentially spilling over into broader retail inflation.
For investors, however, the price hike signals that the government may finally be allowing OMCs greater pricing flexibility after years of absorbing shocks to shield consumers from volatile crude prices. Much will now depend on how global oil markets react to developments in the Iran conflict and whether the government chooses to balance fiscal pressures with consumer concerns in the weeks ahead.
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