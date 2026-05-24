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CNG At Record High In Delhi; Petrol Costs Rs 108 In Mumbai | Know Fuel Prices In Your City

With the latest hike, petrol and diesel prices have risen to nearly Rs 5 a litre in the last 10 days.

CNG At Record High In Delhi; Petrol Costs Rs 108 In Mumbai | Know Fuel Prices In Your City
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 24, 2026 at 11:01 AM IST

2 Min Read
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New Delhi: The price of Compressed Natural Gas in Delhi reached a record high of Rs. 81.09 per Kg following the hike on May 23.

Following the latest increase, petrol now costs Rs 108 in Mumbai, the country’s commercial capital. The diesel price now stands at Rs 95.02. Petrol and diesel prices were increased by up to 91 paise per litre on Saturday, the third increase in less than 10 days.

Petrol now costs Rs 99.51 in the national capital. The price of diesel in Delhi stands at Rs 92.49. The petrol price in Kolkata now stands at Rs 110.64 per litre, whereas diesel now costs Rs 97.02

Meanwhile, in Chennai, petrol now costs Rs 105.31 per litre, which is 82 paise higher than prior to Saturday. The diesel prices in the Tamil Nadu capital have reached Rs 96.98 per litre. The back-to-back increases follow a prolonged freeze in retail fuel prices and come amid elevated crude oil prices in the global market, tightening refining margins, and a weaker rupee, which have sharply raised the cost of imports.

The following are the fuel prices in various cities on May 24

City Petrol (Rs) Diesel (Rs)
New Delhi 99.51 92.49
Mumbai 108.49 95.02
Kolkata 110.64 97.02
Hyderabad 112.85 100.94
Chennai 105.27 96.98
Ahmedabad 99.23 95.13
Bengaluru 108.09 95.99
Kochi 110.65 99.56

With the latest hike, petrol and diesel prices have risen to nearly Rs 5 a litre since the state-owned oil marketing companies on May 15 ended the hiatus in rate revision, stoking concerns over inflationary pressures and higher transportation costs across the economy.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) together control 90 per cent of India's fuel market. Private fuel retailers like Nayara Energy swiftly matched the price increases announced by their state-owned rivals, raising petrol and diesel rates by a similar quantum on all three occasions.

Read more:

  1. Further Hike In Petrol And Diesel Prices 'Inevitable', Green Energy Remains Key: Ex BPCL Director
  2. Why Petrol Costs More In Some States: Govt Note Puts Spotlight On VAT Burden

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DELHI CNG PRICE
DIESEL PRICE TODAY
PETROL PRICE TODAY

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