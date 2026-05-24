ETV Bharat / bharat

CNG At Record High In Delhi; Petrol Costs Rs 108 In Mumbai | Know Fuel Prices In Your City

New Delhi: The price of Compressed Natural Gas in Delhi reached a record high of Rs. 81.09 per Kg following the hike on May 23.

Following the latest increase, petrol now costs Rs 108 in Mumbai, the country’s commercial capital. The diesel price now stands at Rs 95.02. Petrol and diesel prices were increased by up to 91 paise per litre on Saturday, the third increase in less than 10 days.

Petrol now costs Rs 99.51 in the national capital. The price of diesel in Delhi stands at Rs 92.49. The petrol price in Kolkata now stands at Rs 110.64 per litre, whereas diesel now costs Rs 97.02

Meanwhile, in Chennai, petrol now costs Rs 105.31 per litre, which is 82 paise higher than prior to Saturday. The diesel prices in the Tamil Nadu capital have reached Rs 96.98 per litre. The back-to-back increases follow a prolonged freeze in retail fuel prices and come amid elevated crude oil prices in the global market, tightening refining margins, and a weaker rupee, which have sharply raised the cost of imports.