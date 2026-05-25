ETV Bharat / bharat

Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked 4th Time In Two Weeks, Rates Up By Rs 2.71

A petrol filling machine is displayed at a petrol pump after the third hike in petrol and diesel prices in New Delhi on Saturday, May 23, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were increased by up to Rs 2.71 per litre on Monday, the fourth increase in two weeks, making the rates go up by Rs 7.5/litre since May 15.

In the latest hike, petrol prices were raised by Rs 2.61 per litre and diesel by Rs 2.71, according to industry sources. Petrol prices were raised to Rs 102.12 a litre in Delhi from Rs 99.51 previously, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 95.20 per litre from Rs 92.49.

The back-to-back increases come after global crude oil prices surged more than 50 per cent since late February following US-Israeli strikes on Iran and disruptions to shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit route. Petrol and diesel prices were increased on May 15 by Rs 3 per litre each, and on May 19 by 90 paise a litre. This was followed by an 87-paise per litre increase in petrol and a 91-paise hike in diesel rates on May 23.

After Monday's increase, petrol at PSU pumps in Mumbai now costs Rs 111.21 per litre and diesel Rs 97.83, while prices in Kolkata rose to Rs 113.51 and Rs 99.82, respectively. In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 107.77 and diesel at Rs 99.55.