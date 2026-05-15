ETV Bharat / bharat

Retail Dealers Flag Cash Crunch Due To Fuel Price Hike, Rue Nationwide Supply Disruption

Hyderabad: Following the increase in the price of petrol and diesel by Rs 3, the retail dealers have raised a concern of a cash crunch to maintain nation-wide supplies, which have already been facing disruptions due to the West Asia war.

The dealers have underscored the need for rate revision in view of the losses faced by the oil companies, but have also given vent to the concern of cash shortage and nation-wide supply issues due to closure of Strait of Hormuz earlier during the West Asia war. The retail dealers, while pointing to the working capital strain and the supply disruptions as a challenge, have urged the government to consider the need for increased capital requirement.

K.P. Murali, President of Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers Association, said that with every price hike, dealers need to significantly increase their working capital to maintain the volume of daily stock.

“This places an immense financial strain on small and medium-scale retail outlets. Over the last three weeks, dealers across many regions have not received petrol and diesel as per their submitted indents. Supply is currently inconsistent,” he said. “We urge the Ministry of Petroleum and the oil marketing companies to ensure the immediate restoration of fuel supplies as per dealer demand. Furthermore, we request the government to consider the increased capital requirements of dealers to ensure the continued viability of the over 1 lakh retail outlets serving the nation,” he added.

The dealers association has further said that the oil marketing companies in India had been facing losses as the price adjustments over the years were not made despite increase in the crude oil rates globally, while citing the West Asia conflict having put an additional drain on them.