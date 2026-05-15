Retail Dealers Flag Cash Crunch Due To Fuel Price Hike, Rue Nationwide Supply Disruption
After price revision of Rs 3 per litre of petrol and diesel retail dealers have raised the concern of capital shortage.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 3:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: Following the increase in the price of petrol and diesel by Rs 3, the retail dealers have raised a concern of a cash crunch to maintain nation-wide supplies, which have already been facing disruptions due to the West Asia war.
The dealers have underscored the need for rate revision in view of the losses faced by the oil companies, but have also given vent to the concern of cash shortage and nation-wide supply issues due to closure of Strait of Hormuz earlier during the West Asia war. The retail dealers, while pointing to the working capital strain and the supply disruptions as a challenge, have urged the government to consider the need for increased capital requirement.
K.P. Murali, President of Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers Association, said that with every price hike, dealers need to significantly increase their working capital to maintain the volume of daily stock.
“This places an immense financial strain on small and medium-scale retail outlets. Over the last three weeks, dealers across many regions have not received petrol and diesel as per their submitted indents. Supply is currently inconsistent,” he said. “We urge the Ministry of Petroleum and the oil marketing companies to ensure the immediate restoration of fuel supplies as per dealer demand. Furthermore, we request the government to consider the increased capital requirements of dealers to ensure the continued viability of the over 1 lakh retail outlets serving the nation,” he added.
The dealers association has further said that the oil marketing companies in India had been facing losses as the price adjustments over the years were not made despite increase in the crude oil rates globally, while citing the West Asia conflict having put an additional drain on them.
“The losses were being footed for more than four years as the public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) maintained retail fuel prices despite significant global fluctuations. This long-standing price freeze was instrumental in shielding the Indian public and the economy from international energy volatility for a sustained period,” said Murali.
“The geopolitical crisis in the Gulf and West Asia over the past few months has fundamentally altered the global energy landscape. The resulting disruptions, particularly concerning strategic maritime routes like the Strait of Hormuz, have caused international crude oil prices to surge, recently crossing the US$ 100-110 per barrel mark.”
The dealers association said that while most countries adjusted the retail prices immediately in response to rising crude oil costs, Indian OMCs absorbed these "under-recoveries" for months. “The financial burden of the difference between the high purchase cost of crude and the frozen domestic selling price has led to heavy losses for the oil companies,” it added.
Murali said that the current price rise of Rs 3 per litre was only a marginal adjustment and does not fully compensate the OMCs for their accumulated losses. “It is evident that the increase has been kept to a minimum to prevent a severe inflationary shock to the public, despite the widening gap in procurement costs,” he said.
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