ETV Bharat / bharat

Petrol, Diesel To Get Expensive After April 29: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday warned that the prices of petrol and diesel will be increased after the assembly elections conclude on April 29. He also attacked the government for allegedly profiteering from low global crude oil prices and said it will now put a burden on the public as the prices are rising.

"Election relief over, inflation's heat is on its way! After April 29th, watch out - petrol, diesel, everything will get expensive.

"When (crude) oil was cheap, the Modi government pocketed the profits. Now that it's expensive, it'll dump the burden on you," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

"A government that loots when it's cheap - leaving the public to bear the brunt of inflation," he alleged. The second phase of polling in West Bengal will be held on April 29.