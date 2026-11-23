Petrapole On Boil Since Sunday As Exiled Awamis Visit, State Ministers Criticise Bangladesh Govt, Ahead Of Hasina's Planned Return
WB Minister Ashok Kirtania, a Matua leader and Bongaon North BJP MLA, criticised Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman and called for Hasina's return, reports Bapi Mandal.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 2:14 PM IST
Bongaon: Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina — currently in exile in India — is set to return to her country this December, as announced by her earlier. This was confirmed by sources within her party in Bangladesh, the Awami League. According to these sources, Hasina intends to travel by road from Kolkata Airport along Jessore Road (National Highway 112), via Bongaon, to enter Bangladesh via the Petrapole land port nearby.
Following the fall of the Hasina-led government, several prominent Awami League leaders sought refuge in Kolkata. A surprise visit to Petrapole by three exiled Awami League leaders on Sunday, probably as a preliminary survey, added a new dimension to the evolving situation. They, however, did not step out of their vehicle. After spending a few minutes within the port premises, they turned their vehicle around and headed back toward Kolkata.
Matua, Sanatani & BJP Support For Hasina's Return
Meanwhile, Sunday also saw various Hindu organisations claiming to be Sanatani (traditional) hold a protest at the Petrapole port against recent news of attacks on the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh. They included members of the Matua community — a lower caste Hindu group who immigrated to this side of the border in tranches since Independence and settled around Bongaon — who demanded the release of Chinmoy Das Maharaj, a Hindu monk who is currently imprisoned in Bangladesh.
During the event, West Bengal Food Minister Ashok Kirtania, a Matua leader and BJP MLA for Bongaon North, spoke in favour of Hasina’s return to her home country. Swapan Majumdar, the BJP MLA for Bongaon South, also participated.
From the protest stage, both Kirtania and Majumdar strongly criticised current Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), and made a forceful call for Hasina's return to the country.
Kirtania said, "In Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus ran a government of jihadists. Tarique Rahman is continuing on that same path, governing with the support of jihadists and fundamentalists. Persecution of Sanatani Hindus has begun in Bangladesh. I say to Tarique Rahman: Win through a democratic vote and protect all faiths in a democratic manner. Otherwise, the global Sanatani community will not forgive you. We are vigilant and are keeping a close watch. We want Sheikh Hasina to return to Bangladesh and stand by the minorities."
He also said, "I urge all democracy-loving people in Bangladesh to welcome Sheikh Hasina collectively when she returns. A democratically elected government was forcibly ousted by fundamentalists. Let Hasina return; may democracy be restored in Bangladesh under her leadership."
Majumdar said, "Sheikh Hasina became Bangladesh PM through a democratic mandate. She was forced to leave the country. It is hard to believe that Chinmoy Das Maharaj could be involved in a murder case. Yet, he remains in prison without trial. We want Hasina to return. Let the democracy-loving people of Bangladesh welcome her and take her back from the Petrapole border. On that day, may the fundamentalist forces be swept away by a massive tide of people supporting Hasina."
Tension In Bangladesh Following Hasina's Announcement
On August 5, 2024, the Awami League government led by Sheikh Hasina collapsed in Bangladesh. Within hours, Hasina left the country and has since been residing in New Delhi — though India's Ministry of External Affairs hasn't officially disclosed any information regarding her whereabouts.
For over two years since leaving Bangladesh, the former PM has effectively remained in hiding. Her recent announcement that she intends to return to Bangladesh this December has sparked a fresh wave of tension in the country.
First, the currently banned Awami League gave a call for a Bangladesh-wide protest, starting November 19, against the BNP government's rejection of Hasina's plans for return.
As the protests began, restoration work was started at the mausoleum of Hasina's father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Gopalganj. Protests by Dhaka University students, demanding the reopening of the university's 'pocket' gate adjacent to the Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall, led to the authorities agreeing to open it. But as the protests spread, clashes between Awamis and BNP supporters broke out across the country.
According to latest reports, attacks have been reported, allegedly against Awami supporters including minority Hindus, from several areas including Narail, where homes have been set on fire.
Also Read:
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- Bangladesh Minister Vows Action Against Those Behind Arson, Blames Awami League-Linked Groups: Reports
- Bangladesh Asks Myanmar To Compensate Rohingyas And Ensure Their Safe Return
- India Avoids War Of Words With Bangladesh As Hasina Return Strains Ties