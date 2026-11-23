ETV Bharat / bharat

Petrapole On Boil Since Sunday As Exiled Awamis Visit, State Ministers Criticise Bangladesh Govt, Ahead Of Hasina's Planned Return

Sanatani, Matua and BJP protesters at Petrapole on Sunday ( ETV Bharat )

Bongaon: Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina — currently in exile in India — is set to return to her country this December, as announced by her earlier. This was confirmed by sources within her party in Bangladesh, the Awami League. According to these sources, Hasina intends to travel by road from Kolkata Airport along Jessore Road (National Highway 112), via Bongaon, to enter Bangladesh via the Petrapole land port nearby.

Following the fall of the Hasina-led government, several prominent Awami League leaders sought refuge in Kolkata. A surprise visit to Petrapole by three exiled Awami League leaders on Sunday, probably as a preliminary survey, added a new dimension to the evolving situation. They, however, did not step out of their vehicle. After spending a few minutes within the port premises, they turned their vehicle around and headed back toward Kolkata.

The car carrying three Awami leaders to Petrapole (ETV Bharat) Matua, Sanatani & BJP Support For Hasina's Return Meanwhile, Sunday also saw various Hindu organisations claiming to be Sanatani (traditional) hold a protest at the Petrapole port against recent news of attacks on the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh. They included members of the Matua community — a lower caste Hindu group who immigrated to this side of the border in tranches since Independence and settled around Bongaon — who demanded the release of Chinmoy Das Maharaj, a Hindu monk who is currently imprisoned in Bangladesh. During the event, West Bengal Food Minister Ashok Kirtania, a Matua leader and BJP MLA for Bongaon North, spoke in favour of Hasina’s return to her home country. Swapan Majumdar, the BJP MLA for Bongaon South, also participated. From the protest stage, both Kirtania and Majumdar strongly criticised current Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), and made a forceful call for Hasina's return to the country. Kirtania said, "In Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus ran a government of jihadists. Tarique Rahman is continuing on that same path, governing with the support of jihadists and fundamentalists. Persecution of Sanatani Hindus has begun in Bangladesh. I say to Tarique Rahman: Win through a democratic vote and protect all faiths in a democratic manner. Otherwise, the global Sanatani community will not forgive you. We are vigilant and are keeping a close watch. We want Sheikh Hasina to return to Bangladesh and stand by the minorities." He also said, "I urge all democracy-loving people in Bangladesh to welcome Sheikh Hasina collectively when she returns. A democratically elected government was forcibly ousted by fundamentalists. Let Hasina return; may democracy be restored in Bangladesh under her leadership."