Madras HC To Soon Hear Plea Seeking Criminal Action Against TVK Chief Vijay Over Alleged Income Concealment
The case pertains to the Income Tax raids conducted at Vijay's residence in 2015 in connection with financial transactions linked to the film 'Puli'.
Published : May 7, 2026 at 11:15 AM IST
Chennai: A petition seeking criminal proceedings against actor-politician and Tamilaga Vetrri Kazhagam (TVK) legislative party leader Vijay over alleged concealment of income is expected to come up for hearing before the Madras High Court soon.
The case pertains to Income Tax (IT) searches conducted at Vijay's residence in 2015 in connection with financial transactions linked to the film 'Puli'. According to records cited in the petition, IT authorities allegedly found that a sum of Rs 15 crore received by Vijay as remuneration for the film had not been disclosed in his tax returns.
Following the assessment proceedings, the IT Department imposed a penalty of Rs 1.5 crore on the actor for alleged non-disclosure of income.
Vijay had challenged the penalty before the Madras High Court. However, on February 5 this year, the High Court dismissed his plea, effectively upholding the penalty order. Sources said an appeal against the order has since been filed separately.
The latest petition has been filed by M Rajkumar, a resident of Kodungaiyur, seeking directions to initiate criminal proceedings against Vijay under relevant provision of the Income Tax Act based on documents seized during searches, statements allegedly recorded from the actor, assessment records, and the penalty order.
The petitioner has also sought action under provisions relating to cheating and criminal conspiracy, and deliberate suppression of taxable income.
Morevor, the plea requested that the relevant documents be forwarded to the Enforcement Directorate to examine whether there exists prima facie material warranting proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The petition also brought attention to delays within the High Court registry. According to the court proceedings, the plea had reportedly remained unnumbered for a considerable period, leading to the matter being placed before a division bench headed by Chief justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan to determine whether it was maintainable.
During the hearing, the bench observed that once a petition is filed, the registry cannot indefinitely postpone numbering it without taking a decision on whether it is fit for consideration.
The bench subsequently directed the registry to formally number the petition and place it before the appropriate bench under the category of maintainability. Following the order, the case has now been officially listed and is expected to be heard soon.
It may be recalled here that Vijay-led TVK emerged as the single largest party, winning 108 seats in the just concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 trouncing the ruling DMK which could win only in 59 seats, while the AIADMK secured 47. Congress bagged five seats and has already announced support to the TVK. The PMK won 4 seats, while the IUML, CPI, CPI(M) and VCK secured two seats each. The BJP, DMDK and AMMK got one seat each. The development assumes significance as Vijay met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and staked claim to form the government but he is five short of 118 in the 234-member Tami Nadu Assembly.
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