ETV Bharat / bharat

Madras HC To Soon Hear Plea Seeking Criminal Action Against TVK Chief Vijay Over Alleged Income Concealment

Chennai: A petition seeking criminal proceedings against actor-politician and Tamilaga Vetrri Kazhagam (TVK) legislative party leader Vijay over alleged concealment of income is expected to come up for hearing before the Madras High Court soon.

The case pertains to Income Tax (IT) searches conducted at Vijay's residence in 2015 in connection with financial transactions linked to the film 'Puli'. According to records cited in the petition, IT authorities allegedly found that a sum of Rs 15 crore received by Vijay as remuneration for the film had not been disclosed in his tax returns.

Following the assessment proceedings, the IT Department imposed a penalty of Rs 1.5 crore on the actor for alleged non-disclosure of income.

Vijay had challenged the penalty before the Madras High Court. However, on February 5 this year, the High Court dismissed his plea, effectively upholding the penalty order. Sources said an appeal against the order has since been filed separately.

The latest petition has been filed by M Rajkumar, a resident of Kodungaiyur, seeking directions to initiate criminal proceedings against Vijay under relevant provision of the Income Tax Act based on documents seized during searches, statements allegedly recorded from the actor, assessment records, and the penalty order.

The petitioner has also sought action under provisions relating to cheating and criminal conspiracy, and deliberate suppression of taxable income.