ETV Bharat / bharat

PETA Urges Russian Artist To Withdraw ‘Pink Elephant’ Print After Animal's Death

Jaipur: Animal rights body PETA India has urged Russian photographer Julia Buruleva to withdraw a commercial print featuring a captive elephant painted pink in Jaipur, or donate the proceeds to elephant conservation efforts in India, following the animal's death.

In a letter, PETA India's Senior Director of Veterinary Affairs, Dr Mini Aravindan, said the print, reportedly being sold for over Rs 3 lakh, should either be taken down or its earnings directed towards recognised conservation initiatives.

“I am writing to urge you to either immediately take down the print or donate all proceeds towards keeping elephants in their forest homes in India,” she said. Referring to the elephant Chanchal, reportedly around 70 years old, Aravindan noted that captive elephants are recommended for retirement at 65 under government guidelines.