PETA India Renews Call For Ban On Foreign Dog Breeds After Pit Bull Mauls 6-Year-Old In Delhi

New Delhi: Peta India has urged the Delhi government to immediately ban the keeping, breeding and sale of foreign dog breeds specifically bred for aggression and illegal fights following a brutal pit bull attack that left a six-year-old boy in Delhi critically injured.

In a letter addressed to Delhi chief secretary and Delhi Cantonment Board CEO, Peta India reiterated its long-standing demand seeking prohibition on breeds such as pit bull terriers, Rottweilers, Pakistani bully kuttas, Dogo Argentinos, Presa Canarios, Fila Brasileiros, bull terriers, Cane Corsos and XL bullies.

The organisation said these breeds are “deliberately bred for fighting and attacks” and often sold to “unsuspecting buyers who are later unable to control them.” Peta India also sought strict enforcement of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Pet Shop) Rules, 2018, and the Dog Breeding and Marketing Rules, 2017, to shut down unregistered pet shops and breeders operating illegally in the capital.

It also pressed for greater adoption of community dogs, noting that an estimated 10 lakh dogs live on Delhi’s streets.