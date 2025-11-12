ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Perverted Man, Threat To Young Girls’: SC To Assam Prof Arrested For Anti-India, Obscene Online Posts

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday minced no words in criticizing a professor at a college in Assam arrested for making anti-India and obscene social media posts.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. The bench called him "a threat to young girls" and a "pervert" who should not be allowed to enter the educational institution.

The bench declined to grant interim bail to Md Joynal Abedin, who was a professor at Gossaigaon College in Kokrajhar district. The bench said that he has a habit of stalking and making obscene remarks to women online and cannot be released from jail easily. Abedin had allegedly made anti-India posts in May for which he was initially detained and later arrested.

During the hearing, petitioner’s counsel submitted that he had apologised for the post for which he was arrested. The counsel said that as soon as he realised that his social media post was against the interest of the country, he had deleted it.

Assam government counsel submitted that the accused was a habitual offender and was in the habit of making several offensive posts on social media.

The bench told Abedin’s counsel that the petitioner is in the habit of harassing women on social media and making obscene remarks.” You are a perverted man and a threat to young girls in college”, said the bench.