‘Perverted Man, Threat To Young Girls’: SC To Assam Prof Arrested For Anti-India, Obscene Online Posts
The court said Md Joynal Abedin, former professor has habit of stalking and making obscene remarks to women online and cannot be released from jail.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 12, 2025 at 8:53 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday minced no words in criticizing a professor at a college in Assam arrested for making anti-India and obscene social media posts.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. The bench called him "a threat to young girls" and a "pervert" who should not be allowed to enter the educational institution.
The bench declined to grant interim bail to Md Joynal Abedin, who was a professor at Gossaigaon College in Kokrajhar district. The bench said that he has a habit of stalking and making obscene remarks to women online and cannot be released from jail easily. Abedin had allegedly made anti-India posts in May for which he was initially detained and later arrested.
During the hearing, petitioner’s counsel submitted that he had apologised for the post for which he was arrested. The counsel said that as soon as he realised that his social media post was against the interest of the country, he had deleted it.
Assam government counsel submitted that the accused was a habitual offender and was in the habit of making several offensive posts on social media.
The bench told Abedin’s counsel that the petitioner is in the habit of harassing women on social media and making obscene remarks.” You are a perverted man and a threat to young girls in college”, said the bench.
"What kind of professor are you? You are a shame to the word Professor. You should not be allowed to enter the college," said the bench.
The apex court was informed that chargesheet has been filed in the case but the trial in the case could not proceed as there is no judicial officer in Gossaigaon court for around six months.
After examining his social media posts, the bench said it was shocked to see the language of the content and said that he is of a "dirty mind" and a "threat to the society".
"Should we ask you to read out what has been written here, so that everyone understands what the post is?" the bench asked the petitioner’s counsel.
The counsel said the accused has apologised and has lost his job for the act he has committed. The top court, while noting that Abedin was arrested on May 16, asked the counsel for the state to seek instructions on whether there is no judicial officer in the Gossaigaon court.
The bench requested the Gauhati High Court chief justice to look into the matter and depute a judicial officer at Gossaigaon court or transfer the case of Abedin to the sessions court in Kokrajhar district. The bench told the petitioner’s counsel that it will look into the possibility of interim bail later.
