Mob Attacks Three Youths Accusing Them Of Being Drug Peddlers In Kerala's Perumbavoor
The six-member gang beat the youths, who were looking for work, stripped them, and forcibly shaved their heads in public.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST
Ernakulam: A mob in Perumbavoor in Kerala brutally attacked three youths on Wednesday, accusing them of being drug-peddlers.
The six-member gang stopped the youths, who were looking for work, beat them, stripped and locked them in a room. They then forcibly shaved their heads in public.
The Perumbavoor police registered a case against six persons believed to be involved in the incident and launched an investigation.
Muhammed Alfaz (20) and Alvin Shaji (20), original residents of Manjapetty, Vazhakkulam, and Gokul Deepak (18), a resident of Marampilly, were brutally beaten. The incident took place around 4.30 pm on Wednesday in front of the Tops Soda Company near Kandanthara Bhai Colony. The three had arrived at the soda company after the supervisor called them for a job because guest workers had returned home. However, the accused stopped them before they could enter the company.
The youths were accused of being drug sellers. The gang was heard asking the youths why they had come there while also abusing them. Despite repeatedly stating they had nothing to do with drug sales and that they had come there in search of a job, the attackers did not listen. The accused then brutally thrashed them and kicked them.
Their brutality did not stop there. They locked the youths in a room, stripped them naked, and called a barber to shave their heads.
After the torture, two of the main accused forcibly took Alfaz and his friend Alvin to a nearby soda company room and tortured them again.
According to police, after the attack, the accused called a barber from a nearby shop, made the youths kneel in the middle of the road and got their heads shaved forcibly with a trimmer. The youths were also forced to collect the hair that was cut-off.
Police said the accused gathered there with prior intent to publicly inflict physical harm and humiliate the youths by shaving their heads. The injured youths are currently undergoing treatment.The police have intensified the search for the absconding accused.
Perumbavoor police warned that such mob attacks will not be tolerated and stringent action will be taken against those involved in such acts.
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