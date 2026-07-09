ETV Bharat / bharat

Mob Attacks Three Youths Accusing Them Of Being Drug Peddlers In Kerala's Perumbavoor

Ernakulam: A mob in Perumbavoor in Kerala brutally attacked three youths on Wednesday, accusing them of being drug-peddlers.

The six-member gang stopped the youths, who were looking for work, beat them, stripped and locked them in a room. They then forcibly shaved their heads in public.

The Perumbavoor police registered a case against six persons believed to be involved in the incident and launched an investigation.

Muhammed Alfaz (20) and Alvin Shaji (20), original residents of Manjapetty, Vazhakkulam, and Gokul Deepak (18), a resident of Marampilly, were brutally beaten. The incident took place around 4.30 pm on Wednesday in front of the Tops Soda Company near Kandanthara Bhai Colony. The three had arrived at the soda company after the supervisor called them for a job because guest workers had returned home. However, the accused stopped them before they could enter the company.

The youths were accused of being drug sellers. The gang was heard asking the youths why they had come there while also abusing them. Despite repeatedly stating they had nothing to do with drug sales and that they had come there in search of a job, the attackers did not listen. The accused then brutally thrashed them and kicked them.