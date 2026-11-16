ETV Bharat / bharat

Persuade Maharashtra Govt To Agree To Construction Of Tummidihetti Project: Telangana CM To PM

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to persuade the Maharashtra government to agree to the construction of the Tummidihetti project on the Pranhita River at a height of 152 metres.

"Our government is prepared to provide the necessary compensation for areas affected by submergence in Maharashtra. We need to persuade Maharashtra to agree to the construction of the Tummidihetti project, which is crucial for Telangana’s irrigation requirements. This project would enable the supply of water — via gravity — to meet the irrigation and drinking water needs of the backward and tribal regions in Telangana," he said, bringing to the PM’s attention his recent meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Reddy told PM Modi that though the state government has invested heavily in the Dr S Jaipal Reddy Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS), the Sitamma Sagar Multipurpose Project (SSMP), and the Dindi Lift Irrigation Scheme (DLIS), the public is yet to reap the benefits because environmental and other statutory clearances remain pending.

“Given the recent favourable verdict from the Supreme Court regarding environmental clearances, I urge you to ensure that these environmental and other necessary approvals are granted without any further delay," the CM requested the PM.

Reddy urged Modi to allocate an additional Rs 5,000 crore to Telangana under the 'Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment' (SASKI). "We intend to utilise these funds for projects in Telangana that are already 70 to 90 per cent complete. If these funds are sanctioned within the current financial year, it will be possible to supply irrigation water to both new command areas and those already stabilised. We have already submitted the detailed project report for the Sammakka Sagar project to the Central Water Commission,” he said.

The CM informed the PM that they have paid Rs 9.88 crore for a comprehensive survey — covering details of land and villages in Chhattisgarh that would be submerged, the full reservoir level (FRL) and the identification of backwater levels. “We are prepared to pay land compensation to Chhattisgarh. Efforts should be made to ensure that a No Objection Certificate (NOC) is issued by that state at the earliest,” he said.

The CM explained to the PM that his administration has accelerated work on these projects and is ensuring swift disbursement of compensation to those displaced by land acquisition.