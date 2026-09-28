ETV Bharat / bharat

21 Persons With Disabilities Begin Awareness Journey From Theni's Bodinayakkanur To Delhi By Train

Twenty-one PwDs from Tamil Nadu's Theni district being accorded a send off at Bodi Railway Station on Monday. ( ETV Bharat )

Theni: Twenty-one persons with disabilities (PwDs) from Tamil Nadu's Theni district have embarked on a train journey from Bodinayakkanur to Delhi to spread awareness on eye donation, blood donation and road safety.

The awareness journey, organised by members of the Saksham Bharat Disabled People's Organisation, began from Bodi Railway Station. The participants plan to conduct awareness campaigns at various locations during their journey and reach out to the public at prominent places in Delhi, including the Taj Mahal.

A total of 42 people, including 21 assistants accompanying the PwDs participants, are taking part in the journey.

A send-off ceremony was held at Bodi Railway Station, where doctors, social activists and government officials participated and appreciated the initiative. Food and drinking water were also provided to the participants before their departure.

After reaching Delhi, the group plans to visit the office of the Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities and submit petitions highlighting their demands.

‘We Depend On Our Own Efforts’

Prabhakaran, coordinator of the awareness journey, said PwDs from all eight unions in Theni district were participating in the campaign.