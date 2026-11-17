ETV Bharat / bharat

Personality Rights Not Limited To Celebrities: Madras High Court Restrains Blinkit From Using CSK Fan's Likeness

Chennai: The Madras High Court has restrained quick-commerce platform Blinkit from using the likeness of a prominent Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fan in its advertisements without his consent, observing that the right to privacy and protection against unauthorised commercial use of one's identity is not confined to celebrities.

The interim injunction was granted in a case filed by Saravanan Hari, a resident of Ernavur in Chennai, who is known for his distinctive appearance at CSK matches. He wears a yellow jersey bearing the number 7 and the name of former CSK captain M S Dhoni, while painting his entire body yellow to show his support for the team.

Hari travels across India and abroad to attend CSK matches and cheer for the team.

In his petition, Hari alleged that Blinkit had used his image and distinctive appearance in an advertisement published in the Chennai edition of The Sunday Times on March 23, 2025, without obtaining his permission.

The case came up for hearing before Justice P B Balaji. Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Aditya Vikram Bhat argued that Hari's rights had been violated and sought an order restraining the company from reusing his likeness in advertisements. He also sought directions to preserve documents and other materials relating to the creation of the advertisement.

Blinkit denied that the characters depicted in the advertisement were intended to represent the petitioner, maintaining that they were fictional. The Times of India, which published the advertisement, submitted that its role was limited to publishing the material and that it was not responsible for the advertisement's content.

Privacy Rights Extend To All

Justice Balaji observed that the right to privacy is not limited to celebrities such as actors and sportspersons, but is protected for every individual under the Constitution.