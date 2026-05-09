ETV Bharat / bharat

Person Accused Of Murder Or Abetting It Cannot Inherit Victim's Property: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has held that a person accused of committing or abetting the murder of another person cannot inherit the victim's property.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan has said the disqualification from inheriting property would apply to both intestate and testamentary succession.

The court has said the bar would apply even if the trial was still on. Intestate succession takes place according to the rules of personal law governing inheritance, while testamentary succession applies when property is bequeathed through a will.