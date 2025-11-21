ETV Bharat / bharat

Permission Denied For TVK Leader Vijay’s December 4 Rally; Police Cite These Reasons

Salem: Police have refused permission for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay to hold a public campaign in Salem on December 4, citing security concerns and logistical challenges.

This would have been Vijay’s first rally in Salem since the September 27 stampede in Karur that killed 41 people and led to the suspension of his statewide campaign.

Police stated that they would be unable to provide adequate security for the political rally, as a significant number of their personnel will be deployed for protection during the Karthigai Deepam festival on December 3 and the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition on December 6.

The TVK has resumed campaigning nearly 54 days after the Karur tragedy, as only five months are left for the assembly elections.