Permission Denied For TVK Leader Vijay’s December 4 Rally; Police Cite These Reasons
The TVK has resumed campaigning nearly 54 days after the Karur tragedy, as only five months are left for the assembly elections.
Published : November 21, 2025 at 2:25 PM IST
Salem: Police have refused permission for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay to hold a public campaign in Salem on December 4, citing security concerns and logistical challenges.
This would have been Vijay’s first rally in Salem since the September 27 stampede in Karur that killed 41 people and led to the suspension of his statewide campaign.
Police stated that they would be unable to provide adequate security for the political rally, as a significant number of their personnel will be deployed for protection during the Karthigai Deepam festival on December 3 and the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition on December 6.
On Thursday, the party’s Salem District Secretary Parthiban filed an application with City Police Commissioner Anil Kumar Giri seeking permission. But the police have denied permission to TVK Vijay for campaigning in the city.
The police have asked the party to address lacunae in the application and submit a fresh request at least four weeks before the event date.
TVK officials said they would now look for alternative dates in December to resume Vijay’s campaign with better planning and security arrangements. The actor-politician is also planning to campaign in Erode, Krishnagiri, and Dharmapuri districts.
Salem is a strategic area for the party ahead of forthcoming elections, and it will aim to ensure that future events follow strict crowd control and safety protocols.
