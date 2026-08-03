ETV Bharat / bharat

Per Capita Income Of 5 States Is Double The National Average, While UP & Bihar Comes Below Nepal

New Delhi: In this second installment of ETV Bharat's 'State Fiscal Health' series, we examine the per capita income of the states. In terms of earnings, two distinct 'Indias' can be seen. Some states are wealthier than the national average, while others are poorer. Overall, nations like Sri Lanka and Vietnam are wealthier than India.

While the development engines of Indian states struggle under the burden of debt, India remains in the 'lower-middle-income' category regarding per capita income. In contrast, countries like Sri Lanka and Vietnam have upgraded to the 'upper-middle-income' category, surpassing India in wealth.

World Bank income category standards

The World Bank classifies countries into four categories based on per capita Gross National Income (GNI): low-income, lower-middle-income, upper-middle-income, and high-income. These figures are measured in US dollars (US$) using the 'Atlas Method'.

Under this classification, countries with a per capita income of less than US$ 1,175 are considered low-income. Countries with a per capita income between US$ 1,175-4,635 fall in the lower-middle-income category, while those with an income between US$ 4,636-14,375 are placed in the upper-middle-income category. Countries with an income exceeding US$ 14,375 are classified as high-income nations.

According to the World Bank's 'Country Income Classifications' report (released July 1, 2026) and data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), India's per capita income stands at approximately US$ 2,813 (Rs 2.72 lakh), whereas Sri Lanka's ranges between US$ 4,528 and US$ 5,250.

What is India's per capita income?

Per capita income refers to the average income earned per person in a country; it is calculated by dividing the national income by the total population. For the year 2026, India's nominal per capita GDP is estimated to be between US$ 2,813 and US$ 3,051 (Rs 2.35 lakh to Rs 2.72 lakh).

Based on this, the World Bank has classified India in the 'lower-middle-income' category. With this income level, India ranks 172nd globally. Meanwhile, Liechtenstein holds the top spot, with an annual per capita income ranging from US$ 200,000 to US$ 230,000. Luxembourg ranks second, with an income between US$ 130,000 and US$ 156,000.