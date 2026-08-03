Per Capita Income Of 5 States Is Double The National Average, While UP & Bihar Comes Below Nepal
Of the two 'Indias', while some states saw 36.7-fold increase in income since 1994, Bihar, UP, Jharkhand prove the fruits of development weren't distributed equally.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 8:00 AM IST
New Delhi: In this second installment of ETV Bharat's 'State Fiscal Health' series, we examine the per capita income of the states. In terms of earnings, two distinct 'Indias' can be seen. Some states are wealthier than the national average, while others are poorer. Overall, nations like Sri Lanka and Vietnam are wealthier than India.
While the development engines of Indian states struggle under the burden of debt, India remains in the 'lower-middle-income' category regarding per capita income. In contrast, countries like Sri Lanka and Vietnam have upgraded to the 'upper-middle-income' category, surpassing India in wealth.
World Bank income category standards
The World Bank classifies countries into four categories based on per capita Gross National Income (GNI): low-income, lower-middle-income, upper-middle-income, and high-income. These figures are measured in US dollars (US$) using the 'Atlas Method'.
Under this classification, countries with a per capita income of less than US$ 1,175 are considered low-income. Countries with a per capita income between US$ 1,175-4,635 fall in the lower-middle-income category, while those with an income between US$ 4,636-14,375 are placed in the upper-middle-income category. Countries with an income exceeding US$ 14,375 are classified as high-income nations.
According to the World Bank's 'Country Income Classifications' report (released July 1, 2026) and data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), India's per capita income stands at approximately US$ 2,813 (Rs 2.72 lakh), whereas Sri Lanka's ranges between US$ 4,528 and US$ 5,250.
What is India's per capita income?
Per capita income refers to the average income earned per person in a country; it is calculated by dividing the national income by the total population. For the year 2026, India's nominal per capita GDP is estimated to be between US$ 2,813 and US$ 3,051 (Rs 2.35 lakh to Rs 2.72 lakh).
Based on this, the World Bank has classified India in the 'lower-middle-income' category. With this income level, India ranks 172nd globally. Meanwhile, Liechtenstein holds the top spot, with an annual per capita income ranging from US$ 200,000 to US$ 230,000. Luxembourg ranks second, with an income between US$ 130,000 and US$ 156,000.
Per capita income of Indian states
The Government of India's official standard for measuring income is 'Per Capita Net State Domestic Product' (NSDP) at current prices, data for which is published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its 'Handbook of Statistics on Indian States'. According to this, Delhi has the highest per capita income at Rs 4.93 lakh. Telangana ranks second with Rs 3.87 lakh. It is followed by Karnataka (Rs 3.80 lakh), Tamil Nadu (Rs 3.61 lakh), and Haryana (Rs 3.53 lakh).
How much India has changed in 30 years
According to the country income classification report, India has witnessed significant changes over the past 30 years. In 1994, no major Indian state was at the 'lower-middle-income' category level. However, by 2025-26, several states have reached a level where their per capita income matches or even exceeds that of certain other countries. These states saw a 36.7-fold increase in income.
Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu led the way, whereas Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand lagged behind despite continuous growth. This implies that while development did take place, its benefits were not distributed equally among all states.
Top Five
Although India falls within the lower-middle-income category, five of its states belong to the upper-middle-income category. Delhi leads this group with a per capita income of US$ 6,217. It is followed by Karnataka (US$ 5,579), Telangana (US$ 5,407), Tamil Nadu (US$ 5,329), and Gujarat (US$ 4,734). There also are some states that fall just short of the World Bank's benchmark for the 'upper-middle-income' category. Among these, Maharashtra fell short by US$ 8, Haryana by US$ 9, and Kerala by US$ 26.
Bottom Three
Among the states with the lowest per capita incomes, Bihar comes lowest at Rs 69,320 (US$ 984). Uttar Pradesh ranks second with a per capita income of Rs 1.08 lakh (US$ 1,403). Jharkhand ranks third, with an annual per capita income of Rs 1.16 lakh (US$ 1,470). Notably, the per capita income of these states is lower than that of Nepal, whose per capita GDP is estimated at around US$ 1,513, while its per capita Gross National Income (GNI) is estimated at around US$ 1,535.
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