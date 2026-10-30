People’s Plan Campaign Aimed At Developing Gram Panchayats, Says Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh
Singh said the primary aim of PPC is to bring all development schemes and resources under a single digital platform.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 8:40 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Friday said his Ministry's objective is to ensure the overall development of panchayats and villages under National Preparation of Panchayat Development Plan under People’s Plan Campaign (PPC) for better coordination among concerned departments of the Central and state governments.
Singh said the primary aim of PPC is to bring all development schemes and resources under a single digital platform so that an integrated development roadmap can be prepared for every gram panchayat. "The purpose of this exercise is not to discuss the individual programmes of the Ministry of Rural Development. However, the broader objective is to bring all stakeholders together and ensure that all schemes are implemented in a coordinated and integrated manner," he explained.
These include schemes under the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, funds provided on the basis of Finance Commission recommendations, allocations received through State Finance Commissions, rural development schemes, the Swachh Bharat Mission and drinking water-related programmes.
"All these schemes should be brought together on a single digital platform so that a comprehensive development map and roadmap can be prepared for each village and gram panchayat," he said.
आज नई दिल्ली में जन योजना अभियान (पीपुल्स प्लान कैंपेन) 2026–27 पर आयोजित एक दिवसीय राष्ट्रीय कार्यशाला में प्रतिभागियों को संबोधित किया। #PMVGSY #ViksitBharat #SabkiYojanaSabkaVikas #panchayatdevelopmentplan https://t.co/iZPomPgK5d— Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh (@LalanSingh_1) October 30, 2026
"Their real strength lies in understanding people's needs and ensuring that better public services are delivered by making effective use of available resources", the minister mentioned.
The system will ensure that the benefits of development reach every section of society, including Dalits, Adivasis, tribal communities and all other disadvantaged sections.
"This ability to understand people's needs and ensure inclusive development is what gives Panchayati Raj institutions their real identity and strength. If the governments want to strengthen these institutions and democracy, they should reach the grassroots. The process of preparing the Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDP) for 2027–28 was launched on October 2," he said.
"This ability to understand people's needs and ensure inclusive development is what gives Panchayati Raj institutions their real identity and strength. If the governments want to strengthen these institutions and democracy, they should reach the grassroots. The process of preparing the Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDP) for 2027–28 was launched on October 2," Singh said.