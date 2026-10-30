ETV Bharat / bharat

People’s Plan Campaign Aimed At Developing Gram Panchayats, Says Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh

Singh said the primary aim of PPC is to bring all development schemes and resources under a single digital platform so that an integrated development roadmap can be prepared for every gram panchayat. "The purpose of this exercise is not to discuss the individual programmes of the Ministry of Rural Development. However, the broader objective is to bring all stakeholders together and ensure that all schemes are implemented in a coordinated and integrated manner," he explained. These include schemes under the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, funds provided on the basis of Finance Commission recommendations, allocations received through State Finance Commissions, rural development schemes, the Swachh Bharat Mission and drinking water-related programmes.

"All these schemes should be brought together on a single digital platform so that a comprehensive development map and roadmap can be prepared for each village and gram panchayat," he said.

The minister further said, "We have various financial resources at our disposal as recommended by the Finance Commission. Some funds are available under the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, while others are allocated under the Jal Jeevan Mission, sanitation programmes and the Ministry of Rural Development. There are also funds provided through State Finance Commissions. The objective is to pool all these available resources and utilize them in a coordinated manner to develop gram panchayats and prepare development plans based on their actual requirements."He said, development plans should be need-based, not merely demand-based. "The actual requirements of a village must be identified, prioritized and documented on a common platform. Anyone accessing the portal should be able to see all the schemes and development projects being implemented in a particular gram panchayat," Singh said.He added whether the projects relate to roads, drinking water, drainage, street infrastructure or any other panchayat-level initiative, their complete details should be available on a single platform.The minister said there should be no misunderstanding that funds allocated to panchayats or money received through State Finance Commissions can be utilized arbitrarily by the village head (Mukhiya). There are established processes and other responsibilities involved.The new scheme, approved by the Union Cabinet under the restructured framework replacing the existing Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA), has a specific objective, and the people need to understand how it is to be implemented.Singh hoped the state governments have taken the necessary steps since the May workshop and completed the required preparations. This will ensure that they do not lose time making arrangements when the scheme is implemented and are ready to move forward from the outset.Panchayati Raj institutions constitute the grassroots foundation of a strong democracy. Just as a building requires a strong foundation, democracy cannot be strengthened without empowering Panchayats. However, the strength of Panchayati Raj institutions does not lie merely in their institutional powers.