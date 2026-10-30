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People’s Plan Campaign Aimed At Developing Gram Panchayats, Says Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh

Singh said the primary aim of PPC is to bring all development schemes and resources under a single digital platform.

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Friday said his Ministry's objective is to ensure the overall development of panchayats and villages under National Preparation of Panchayat Development Plan under People’s Plan Campaign (PPC) for better coordination among concerned departments of the Central and state governments.
Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh speaking at a one-day National Workshop organized in New Delhi on PPC (X@LalanSingh_1)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 30, 2026 at 8:40 PM IST

3 Min Read
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New Delhi: Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Friday said his Ministry's objective is to ensure the overall development of panchayats and villages under National Preparation of Panchayat Development Plan under People’s Plan Campaign (PPC) for better coordination among concerned departments of the Central and state governments.

Singh said the primary aim of PPC is to bring all development schemes and resources under a single digital platform so that an integrated development roadmap can be prepared for every gram panchayat. "The purpose of this exercise is not to discuss the individual programmes of the Ministry of Rural Development. However, the broader objective is to bring all stakeholders together and ensure that all schemes are implemented in a coordinated and integrated manner," he explained.

These include schemes under the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, funds provided on the basis of Finance Commission recommendations, allocations received through State Finance Commissions, rural development schemes, the Swachh Bharat Mission and drinking water-related programmes.

"All these schemes should be brought together on a single digital platform so that a comprehensive development map and roadmap can be prepared for each village and gram panchayat," he said.

The minister further said, "We have various financial resources at our disposal as recommended by the Finance Commission. Some funds are available under the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, while others are allocated under the Jal Jeevan Mission, sanitation programmes and the Ministry of Rural Development. There are also funds provided through State Finance Commissions. The objective is to pool all these available resources and utilize them in a coordinated manner to develop gram panchayats and prepare development plans based on their actual requirements."He said, development plans should be need-based, not merely demand-based. "The actual requirements of a village must be identified, prioritized and documented on a common platform. Anyone accessing the portal should be able to see all the schemes and development projects being implemented in a particular gram panchayat," Singh said.He added whether the projects relate to roads, drinking water, drainage, street infrastructure or any other panchayat-level initiative, their complete details should be available on a single platform.The minister said there should be no misunderstanding that funds allocated to panchayats or money received through State Finance Commissions can be utilized arbitrarily by the village head (Mukhiya). There are established processes and other responsibilities involved.The new scheme, approved by the Union Cabinet under the restructured framework replacing the existing Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA), has a specific objective, and the people need to understand how it is to be implemented.Singh hoped the state governments have taken the necessary steps since the May workshop and completed the required preparations. This will ensure that they do not lose time making arrangements when the scheme is implemented and are ready to move forward from the outset.Panchayati Raj institutions constitute the grassroots foundation of a strong democracy. Just as a building requires a strong foundation, democracy cannot be strengthened without empowering Panchayats. However, the strength of Panchayati Raj institutions does not lie merely in their institutional powers.

"Their real strength lies in understanding people's needs and ensuring that better public services are delivered by making effective use of available resources", the minister mentioned.

The system will ensure that the benefits of development reach every section of society, including Dalits, Adivasis, tribal communities and all other disadvantaged sections.

"This ability to understand people's needs and ensure inclusive development is what gives Panchayati Raj institutions their real identity and strength. If the governments want to strengthen these institutions and democracy, they should reach the grassroots. The process of preparing the Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDP) for 2027–28 was launched on October 2," he said.

"This ability to understand people's needs and ensure inclusive development is what gives Panchayati Raj institutions their real identity and strength. If the governments want to strengthen these institutions and democracy, they should reach the grassroots. The process of preparing the Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDP) for 2027–28 was launched on October 2," Singh said.

TAGGED:

PEOPLES PLAN CAMPAIGN
DEVELOPMENT OF GRAM PANCHAYATS
RAJIV RANJAN SINGH

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