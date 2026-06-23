ETV Bharat / bharat

People Want Kashmiri Pandits To Return, Says Farooq Abdullah As Thousands Gather At Kheer Bhawani Shrine in Kashmir

Srinagar/Ganderbal: Amid chants of hymns, the fragrance of incense and emotional reunions that reflected Kashmir's enduring spirit of coexistence, thousands of devotees thronged the revered Mata Kheer Bhawani in Tulmulla on Monday to celebrate Jyeshtha Ashtami, one of the most significant religious occasions for the Kashmiri Pandit community.

From the early hours of the morning, devotees from Jammu and Kashmir and different parts of the country streamed into the shrine complex to offer prayers to Mata Ragnya Bhagwati, seeking peace, prosperity and well-being for all. The annual festival, observed on the appearance day of the Goddess, transformed the temple premises into a sea of devotion as pilgrims lit earthen lamps, participated in religious rituals and stood in long queues for darshan.

The Kheer Bhawani Mela is among the most important festivals of Kashmiri Pandits and is celebrated at several shrines dedicated to the deity across the Valley, including Tulmulla in Ganderbal, Tripur Sundari at Devsar, Ragnya Bhagwati at Manzgam, Logripora and Tikkar.

Throughout the day, the shrine complex remained packed with devotees offering prayers at the temple, the yagya shala and community kitchens. Despite the heavy rush, the atmosphere remained peaceful and deeply spiritual.

For many Kashmiri Pandits, however, the annual pilgrimage was about more than faith. Heartwarming scenes unfolded as local Muslims welcomed visiting Pandits with warmth and affection. Old friends and former neighbours embraced after years apart, exchanging greetings and memories of a shared past. Several displaced Kashmiri Pandits who had returned to the Valley for the mela described the gathering as an emotional homecoming.

The reunions became one of the defining images of the festival. Visitors watched as members of both communities recalled old times and expressed hope for a future marked by peace and harmony.

"The mela is not only a religious gathering but also a symbol of our deep connection with this land," said devotee Dolly Raina, who had come to seek the blessings of Mata Kheer Bhawani.

Raina said she prayed for peace, prosperity and brotherhood in Kashmir and expressed pride in her Kashmiri roots. Another devotee, Nand Lal from Jammu, said he makes it a point to visit the shrine every year.

"The atmosphere here is divine and peaceful. We pray for happiness, good health and lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

The mela also witnessed strong participation from local residents. Hundreds of Muslims from nearby areas volunteered to assist pilgrims by providing drinking water, guiding visitors, helping elderly devotees and facilitating smooth movement around the shrine.

Local resident Ghulam Ahmad said the annual mela offers an opportunity to strengthen the values of mutual respect and communal harmony that have long been associated with Kashmir's culture.

Several pilgrims praised the gesture, saying it reinforced their emotional bond with their homeland and reflected the spirit of Kashmiriyat.

Authorities had put in place extensive arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festival. Security personnel, healthcare teams, sanitation workers and transport officials remained deployed throughout the day to manage the large influx of devotees.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg, who visited the shrine, extended greetings to devotees and said elaborate arrangements had been made at all major Kheer Bhawani shrines across Kashmir, including Tulmulla, Manzgam, Devsar, Logripora and Tikkar.