People Paying A Heavy Price For Air Pollution With Their Health: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi asked people to write to him, sharing their views on how air pollution has affected crores of Indians.

Published : January 25, 2026 at 4:14 PM IST

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that people are paying a heavy price for air pollution with their health and the country's economy, and that children and the elderly are bearing the brunt the most. In a post on his X account, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha urged people to speak up against air pollution. He also asked them to write to him, sharing their views on how it has affected crores of Indians.

"We are paying a heavy price for air pollution -- with our health and with our economy. Crores of ordinary Indians bear this burden every day," Gandhi wrote. "Children and the elderly suffer the most. Livelihoods, especially of construction workers and daily wage earners, are severely impacted," he wrote.

Noting that the crisis cannot be forgotten until next winter, the former Congress president said, "The first step towards change is to raise our voices." He further asked people to share the story of "how air pollution has affected you or your loved ones" at https://rahulgandhi.in/awaazbharatki.

"Your voice matters, and it is my duty to raise it," he added. Gandhi has been raising the issue of air pollution. He had demanded a discussion on the issue during the Winter Session of Parliament.

