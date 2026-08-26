ETV Bharat / bharat

People Of Uttarakhand Await Basic Amenities Even After 26 Years Of Its Creation

Dehradun: A series of videos — all said to be from August 2026 — that have emerged from remote parts of Uttarakhand, have put a big question mark on the government’s claims about development and strengthening the road network in the hilly state, 26 years after its creation.

The videos, showing villagers carrying patients to hospitals on shoulders tied to a pole, in a makeshift stretcher or a palanquin — that have emerged from Champawat, Pauri Garhwal and Bageshwar — expose the lack of basic amenities, emboldening critics to question the government's development model, what with there being many villages that are inaccessible to ambulances.

According to information tabled in Parliament on July 21, 21,902 km of roads have been laid in the state under all components of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) since 2014. As of July 16, 2026, 1,860 villages have received road connectivity.

So why then do people have to be carried to health facilities from villages, particularly in hill districts. Officials claim according to PMGSY, building a road doesn't necessarily mean reaching the village or hospital doorstep. Several factors, such as mountainous terrain, sparsely populated settlements, forest and other land transfers, landslides, the need for bridges and drains and road eligibility, impact rural connectivity.

Sources disclosed that in 2023-24, 1,241 km of road was under PMGSY, of which 594 km was completed. While there was no approval in 2024-25, 966 km from the previous pending work was completed. In 2025-26, also the previously pending 356 km was completed in the absence of a fresh approval. In 2026-27 approval for 1,651 km of road is pending. The figures show that completing old, approved projects remains a big challenge.

Under the PMGSY rules, settlements with a population of 250 or more are eligible for all-weather road connectivity in the Himalayan states instead of the usual 500. The central government's scheme offers special provisions for small hill villages. However, the problem on the ground is that road approval, road construction and year-round road usability are three separate aspects. Road collapse during the monsoon, culverts being washed away, landslides or the last few kilometers from the village to the main road being unconnected render the entire connectivity pointless for the affected population.

Senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya pointed out at the dismal scenario of the healthcare in the state. “People face more difficulties during the rainy season. This is the misfortune of this hill state,” he said.