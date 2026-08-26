People Of Uttarakhand Await Basic Amenities Even After 26 Years Of Its Creation
Recent instances of patients being carried on shoulders or in a palanquin, or tied to a pole to hospitals, show the plight of remote villages.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
Dehradun: A series of videos — all said to be from August 2026 — that have emerged from remote parts of Uttarakhand, have put a big question mark on the government’s claims about development and strengthening the road network in the hilly state, 26 years after its creation.
The videos, showing villagers carrying patients to hospitals on shoulders tied to a pole, in a makeshift stretcher or a palanquin — that have emerged from Champawat, Pauri Garhwal and Bageshwar — expose the lack of basic amenities, emboldening critics to question the government's development model, what with there being many villages that are inaccessible to ambulances.
According to information tabled in Parliament on July 21, 21,902 km of roads have been laid in the state under all components of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) since 2014. As of July 16, 2026, 1,860 villages have received road connectivity.
So why then do people have to be carried to health facilities from villages, particularly in hill districts. Officials claim according to PMGSY, building a road doesn't necessarily mean reaching the village or hospital doorstep. Several factors, such as mountainous terrain, sparsely populated settlements, forest and other land transfers, landslides, the need for bridges and drains and road eligibility, impact rural connectivity.
Sources disclosed that in 2023-24, 1,241 km of road was under PMGSY, of which 594 km was completed. While there was no approval in 2024-25, 966 km from the previous pending work was completed. In 2025-26, also the previously pending 356 km was completed in the absence of a fresh approval. In 2026-27 approval for 1,651 km of road is pending. The figures show that completing old, approved projects remains a big challenge.
Under the PMGSY rules, settlements with a population of 250 or more are eligible for all-weather road connectivity in the Himalayan states instead of the usual 500. The central government's scheme offers special provisions for small hill villages. However, the problem on the ground is that road approval, road construction and year-round road usability are three separate aspects. Road collapse during the monsoon, culverts being washed away, landslides or the last few kilometers from the village to the main road being unconnected render the entire connectivity pointless for the affected population.
Senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya pointed out at the dismal scenario of the healthcare in the state. “People face more difficulties during the rainy season. This is the misfortune of this hill state,” he said.
He disclosed that in September 2025, 432 of the 1,039 sanctioned posts of doctors were lying vacant in the six districts in Kumaon.
“While these figures are for the Kumaon division in 2025, they clearly demonstrate that the challenge in the mountains isn't limited to roads. Beyond roads, the availability of doctors and specialists at health centers is equally important,” he underlined.
The Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) report on Uttarakhand's health system also revealed a serious human resource shortage.
It stated, “In the Medical Education Department, 64 per cent of doctor positions, 81 per cent of nurse positions and 79 per cent of paramedical staff positions were found vacant. In some mountainous districts, the shortage of doctors was reported to be as high as 75 per cent. This directly impacts the fact that despite the existence of primary health centers in villages, serious patients have to be referred to the district hospital or medical college. If it takes hours to reach the main road from the village, the entire healthcare system is weakened."
Health Secretary Vinay Shankar Pandey claims that the state government has been trying to address staff shortages.
“Chief Minister Pushkat Singh Dhami handed over appointment letters to 220 newly appointed medical officers. In July 2026, the government reiterated its commitment to strengthening health services stating that more than 12 lakh patients in the state had benefited from free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The government has made continuous efforts to launch heli-ambulance services for every area and address staff shortages in all the government hospitals and medical colleges. The situation is now largely improving,” he said.
After a recent cabinet meeting, Dhami stated, “An effective action plan should be developed to repair the roads under various departments and institutions, including the Public Works Department (PWD) and the PMGSY. Road improvement work should begin simultaneously on a war footing across the state as soon as the monsoon season ends.”