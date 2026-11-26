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People Of UP Taught BJP A Lesson In 2024 LS Polls, Silenced Modi's '400 Paar' Slogan: Kharge

File photo of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Lucknow: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said the people of Uttar Pradesh had taught the BJP a lesson in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, forcing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '400 paar' slogan into silence. Addressing a 'Samvidhan Raksha Sammelan' at the Congress office here, he also alleged that inflation, unemployment, prices of LPG, and food items were rising, while the BJP's coffers were filling up.

Kharge thanked the people of Uttar Pradesh for checking the BJP's electoral ambitions and said Modi, who had repeatedly invoked the '400 paar' slogan during the campaign, was now "sitting quietly".

"I thank the people of Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to say in all his speeches, wherever he went, 'Abki Baar, 400 Paar' (this time, more than 400 seats). But did the BJP cross 400 seats? The people sent you (BJP) packing. The people of Uttar Pradesh brought you to your knees. It is because of Uttar Pradesh that Modi is sitting quietly today," Kharge said. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had won 36 of Uttar Pradesh's 80 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 general elections. He also claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had reduced his public statements, adding, "I do not know whether the two (Modi and Shah) are getting along or not."