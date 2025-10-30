ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive | 'People Of Bihar Are Impatient And Eager For A New Government,' Says Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav speaking to ETV Bharat ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: Amid the ongoing Bihar Assembly election atmosphere, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav spoke to ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview in Patna on Thursday. He said that over the next five years, his government will aim to make Bihar a state where people do not have to leave the state for education, employment or healthcare. Tejashwi said that his goal is to make Bihar self-reliant within five years, with opportunities for youth at the local level. Tejashwi said, "This time the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) is winning. The people of the state are very impatient and restless. They want to change this government." Tejashwi, the Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate, said, "Bihar faces the highest unemployment and poverty, the lowest per capita income, and poor education and healthcare. Lack of factories and industries forces people to leave the state for studies, jobs and medical treatment." Looking at the data, Bihar indeed ranks low on several parameters, while top-performing states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra are in much better condition. Below is a comparison of Bihar and the top Indian states on key issues, providing context to his remarks. Unemployment: The Biggest Concern Among Bihar’s Youth Bihar faces a serious unemployment problem. According to the Economic Survey 2024–25, Bihar's overall unemployment rate is 3.4 per cent, which is slightly higher than the national average of 3.2 per cent. However, urban youth unemployment (15–29 years) stands at 10.8 per cent, a major driver of migration. Nationally, unemployment fell to 3.2 per cent in 2023–24, a major improvement from 6 per cent in 2017–18.