Exclusive | 'People Of Bihar Are Impatient And Eager For A New Government,' Says Tejashwi Yadav
Tejashwi Yadav said Bihar has the highest unemployment, forcing migration for study, jobs and treatment
Published : October 30, 2025 at 6:32 PM IST
Patna: Amid the ongoing Bihar Assembly election atmosphere, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav spoke to ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview in Patna on Thursday. He said that over the next five years, his government will aim to make Bihar a state where people do not have to leave the state for education, employment or healthcare.
Tejashwi said that his goal is to make Bihar self-reliant within five years, with opportunities for youth at the local level. Tejashwi said, "This time the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) is winning. The people of the state are very impatient and restless. They want to change this government."
Tejashwi, the Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate, said, "Bihar faces the highest unemployment and poverty, the lowest per capita income, and poor education and healthcare. Lack of factories and industries forces people to leave the state for studies, jobs and medical treatment."
Looking at the data, Bihar indeed ranks low on several parameters, while top-performing states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra are in much better condition. Below is a comparison of Bihar and the top Indian states on key issues, providing context to his remarks.
Unemployment: The Biggest Concern Among Bihar’s Youth
Bihar faces a serious unemployment problem. According to the Economic Survey 2024–25, Bihar's overall unemployment rate is 3.4 per cent, which is slightly higher than the national average of 3.2 per cent.
However, urban youth unemployment (15–29 years) stands at 10.8 per cent, a major driver of migration. Nationally, unemployment fell to 3.2 per cent in 2023–24, a major improvement from 6 per cent in 2017–18.
Among the top states, Gujarat (3.0 per cent) and Delhi (1.3 per cent for women) have the lowest unemployment rates. Tejashwi stated that his plan focuses on creating local employment so that youth do not have to migrate to either Delhi, Mumbai or any other state.
Poverty Remains A Serious Challenge
Nationally, poverty has declined significantly. According to NITI Aayog, India’s overall poverty rate in 2024 has fallen below 5 per cent. The World Bank’s Spring 2025 report notes that 171 million people have moved out of poverty. According to the NITI Aayog Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) 2023, 33.76 per cent of Bihar’s population was identified as multidimensionally poor.
Bihar saw a reduction in poverty between 2015–16 and 2019–21, from 51.89 per cent to 33.76 per cent. Approximately 3.77 crore people in Bihar moved out of poverty; however, the state continues to have a higher poverty rate compared to states such as Kerala and Karnataka, which have rates of 2 to 3 per cent. Tejashwi has stated that poverty reduction will be a central focus of his plan.
Per Capita Income Is The Lowest
The per capita income in Bihar is only 30 per cent of the national average. In 2024–25, Bihar’s NSDP per capita is Rs 60,180, compared to the national average of Rs 205,579 (nominal). Bihar remains among the states with lower average income levels in India. Tejashwi said if his government comes to power, it will focus on increasing income over the next five years through development measures.
Education In Bihar
According to the PLFS 2023–24, India's literacy rate in 2025 is 77.7 per cent. Mizoram leads at 98.2 per cent, having achieved "fully literate" status in May 2025, followed by Kerala at 95.3 per cent. Bihar's literacy rate stands at 74.3 per cent, which is among the lower rates. In the Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2.0 released in June 2025, Bihar was among the lowest-performing states. No state achieved the top grade, which indicates scope for improvement across all states.
Shortage Of Doctors In Bihar
According to WHO standards, there should be at least one doctor per 1,000 people. Nationally, by 2025, the ratio is 1 doctor per 811 people. In Bihar, there is one doctor for every 2,000 people, according to a 2024 CAG report. Goa has 1 doctor per 353 people, Karnataka 1 per 457, and Kerala 1 per 509.
Low Manufacturing Presence In Bihar
Tejashwi Yadav said Bihar lacks manufacturing growth. He has proposed plans to promote industries in the state. Through his statements, he continues to highlight what he views as Bihar’s challenges and says these should be addressed.
