ETV Bharat / bharat

CEC Gyanesh Kumar, ECs Issue Clarifications Over SIR, ECINET; Say Letter To Cabinet Secy Was 'Not Related To Policy Matter'

CEC Gyanesh Kumar along with Election Commissioners S S Sandhu and Vivek Joshi at the Election Commission meeting held at Nirvachan Sadan, New Delhi at 3 PM on Saturday, Sept. 26 2026. ( Source: Election Commission )

New Delhi: Amid the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll in different States and Union Territories (UTs), the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday decided that if any person to whom notice has been issued during the ongoing exercise, for being unmapped and logical discrepancies, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will visit the homes of such persons for collection of documents and thereafter upload them on the ECINet, for decision by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO).

This was among the slew of decisions taken by the full bench of the ECI comprising Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Vivek Joshi and Sukbir Singh Sandhu during its meeting held at the poll panel headquarters here.

According to a communique issued by the ECI, such persons need not be called for a hearing to ERO/AERO office. Only in exceptional circumstances, as decided by the ERO, the hearing will be held preferably online. Any adult member of the family can be authorised by the elector to attend the hearing on their behalf, if required. Facilities for the online hearing to be strengthened, it said.

The poll panel also decided that DEOs (District Election Officers) will create an adequate number of help desks/hold special camps for the people living in night shelters, labor, poor people, homeless etc. as per requirement.

Infroming that the declaration attached to Form 6 for SIR has been upheld by the Supreme Court, the ECI said it was decided that for non-SIR period, the Forms applicable as per Rules (the Registration of Electors Rules 1960) will be used.

Noting that field officers have role-based access to the ECINET system as per their statutory powers, the ECI said a Committee headed by Senior Deputy Election Commissioner (DEC) and including an independent expert from IIT/IIIT will review the ECINET to double-check that it complies with the provisions of the Acts and Rules and submit a report to the Commission.

Various upgradations of the portal have already been made based on the inputs from State CEOs in the past few months. In case, any further flexibility is required by the field officers, that will be made operational. Henceforth, all the new initiatives about IT modules and portals will be discussed in the Committee of Officers (COO) before approval by the Commission, it stressed.

Taking note of the request received from CEO Delhi, the poll panel has said the period for filing claims and objections has been extended by the Commission till October 30. The period of disposal of notices, and claims and objections has been extended till November 30.