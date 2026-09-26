CEC Gyanesh Kumar, ECs Issue Clarifications Over SIR, ECINET; Say Letter To Cabinet Secy Was 'Not Related To Policy Matter'
This comes after the controversy erupted over the ECI's changes to the form. Reports Santu Das
Published : September 26, 2026 at 5:33 PM IST|
Updated : September 26, 2026 at 6:00 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll in different States and Union Territories (UTs), the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday decided that if any person to whom notice has been issued during the ongoing exercise, for being unmapped and logical discrepancies, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will visit the homes of such persons for collection of documents and thereafter upload them on the ECINet, for decision by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO).
This was among the slew of decisions taken by the full bench of the ECI comprising Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Vivek Joshi and Sukbir Singh Sandhu during its meeting held at the poll panel headquarters here.
According to a communique issued by the ECI, such persons need not be called for a hearing to ERO/AERO office. Only in exceptional circumstances, as decided by the ERO, the hearing will be held preferably online. Any adult member of the family can be authorised by the elector to attend the hearing on their behalf, if required. Facilities for the online hearing to be strengthened, it said.
A meeting of the Election Commission of India was held today, 26 September 2026, at 3:00 PM at Nirvachan Sadan, New Delhi. Chief Election Commissioner Shri Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi were present in today’s meeting. Read details in the Press Note — https://t.co/bLrQulHokH #ECI— Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) September 26, 2026
The poll panel also decided that DEOs (District Election Officers) will create an adequate number of help desks/hold special camps for the people living in night shelters, labor, poor people, homeless etc. as per requirement.
Infroming that the declaration attached to Form 6 for SIR has been upheld by the Supreme Court, the ECI said it was decided that for non-SIR period, the Forms applicable as per Rules (the Registration of Electors Rules 1960) will be used.
Noting that field officers have role-based access to the ECINET system as per their statutory powers, the ECI said a Committee headed by Senior Deputy Election Commissioner (DEC) and including an independent expert from IIT/IIIT will review the ECINET to double-check that it complies with the provisions of the Acts and Rules and submit a report to the Commission.
Various upgradations of the portal have already been made based on the inputs from State CEOs in the past few months. In case, any further flexibility is required by the field officers, that will be made operational. Henceforth, all the new initiatives about IT modules and portals will be discussed in the Committee of Officers (COO) before approval by the Commission, it stressed.
Taking note of the request received from CEO Delhi, the poll panel has said the period for filing claims and objections has been extended by the Commission till October 30. The period of disposal of notices, and claims and objections has been extended till November 30.
It also informed that as per the request received from CEO Maharashtra, the period for filing claims and objections in Maharashtra has been extended by the Commission till October 12. The period of disposal of notices and claims and objections in Maharashtra has been extended till November 10.
It was also decided that for all Commission's meeting, agenda will be circulated in advance and minutes will be issued, and APARS (Annual Performance Appraisal Reports) of all the officers will be completed within the stipulated time frame, December every year; approval of the Commission will be taken for foreign trips of the officers; and all directions issued by the Commissioners to the officers of the Commission shall be meticulously complied with.
Citing that SIR has already been completed in 20 States/UTs including Bihar and West Bengal, the Commission said any person whose name has got left out during SIR or thereafter, and any person including young/ first-time voter, may apply to the concerned ERO, for inclusion of their names in the electoral rolls under the process of continuous updation.
CEOs have been directed to facilitate the same. The CEOs, DEOs, EROs will immediately launch a special drive for enrolment of these electors, it said.
In an apparent reference to the recent news report on differences among the top brass within the ECI, the poll panel reiterated that the letter to Cabinet Secretary was not related to any policy matter of the Commission or IT division but related to the working of an officer on deputation to ECI.
The work re-distribution orders issued by the concerned officer were not actually implemented after the orders of the two Commissioners and the oversight over the IT division by the DEC was never actually withdrawn, it said.
"In recent months, the Commission has taken numerous decisions including SIR across the country. The order for the SIR issued on 24.6.2025 for all the States/UTs, starting with Bihar, followed by West Bengal and 30 other States/UTs was issued with the unanimous. approval of the Commission. The same has been upheld by the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India vide its order dated 27.5.2026. The schedule for SIR for 12 States and UTs was issued on 27.10.2025 and those for 19 States/UTs was issued on 14.05.2026 with the unanimous approval of the Commission," it said.
The poll panel said the final figure of number of electors will be known only after the final publication in the remaining 12 states of Phase-III.
It also said that the CEO Goa has directed concerned BLOs to conduct house to house visits to left out voters to collect their forms. 81 voters out of 97 have already filled Form 6 for inclusion, it added.