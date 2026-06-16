ETV Bharat / bharat

Abhijeet Dipke Slapped: 'People From RSS Behind It, Move To Silence Student Voice,' Alleges Cockroach Janta Party Founder

Nagpur: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday alleged that "some people from RSS" were behind the attack on him a day earlier, claiming it was an attempt to shift focus away from the real issue and stifle the voice of students.

Dipke landed at the Nagpur airport on Tuesday morning, ahead of the CJP's protest scheduled at Samvidhan Square here later in the day to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over last month's NEET (UG) paper leak issue.

The CJP founder was allegedly slapped multiple times by two men while supporters carried him on their shoulders during a protest in Jaipur on Monday. Two youths have been detained in connection with the incident.

Asked who he thinks was behind the attack on him, Dipke alleged, "There were some people belonging to RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), and there is nothing new in it." Whenever someone speaks against the government or their ideology, they do like this; there is nothing new in it, he claimed.

On claims that he has ties with RSS and had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dipke said, "Is that why they attacked me yesterday?" He claimed the attack on him was an attempt to divert attention from the real issue and to suppress the students' voices.