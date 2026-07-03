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People From All Over World Seek RSS's Help To Train Their Youth: Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat along with Milind Rahatgaonkar, right, hold a pen drive model during the public screening of a documentary 'Dr. Hedgewar: Aadhunik Yug k Shalivahan' at Scientific Society Hall, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Friday, July 3, 2026. ( PTI )

Nagpur: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said people from all over the world are seeing the work of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and asking whether it can teach them to train the youth in their countries.

Speaking at an event here, he also sought to debunk the perception that the Sangh remotely controls or runs every organisation where its volunteers are involved.

Bhagwat was addressing the gathering at the public broadcast of YouTube video "Dr Hedgewar : Adhunik Yug ke Shaliwahan". He also released 100 videos on the lives of RSS pracharaks as part of the organisation's centenary celebrations.

'Pracharaks' are full-time volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh who work for the organisation's expansion.

The foremost priority for the RSS and its workers is to create individuals capable of serving society in different spheres, Bhagwat said.

"How to make a human being...there is no such effective method available in the world. I used to speak about it, but now it is becoming visible to everyone, because people from the country and abroad come and see the RSS," he said.

"And one thing everyone says...people from all five continents came, and they all said this...Whoever comes, they say, will you people train us to give this kind of training to the youth of our country," the RSS chief said.

The RSS is not just about activity, activity is the second quality (of a volunteer), said Bhagwat.