People From All Over World Seek RSS's Help To Train Their Youth: Bhagwat
Bhagwat released 100 videos on the lives of RSS pracharaks as part of the organisation's centenary celebrations.
By PTI
Published : July 3, 2026 at 10:17 PM IST
Nagpur: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said people from all over the world are seeing the work of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and asking whether it can teach them to train the youth in their countries.
Speaking at an event here, he also sought to debunk the perception that the Sangh remotely controls or runs every organisation where its volunteers are involved.
Bhagwat was addressing the gathering at the public broadcast of YouTube video "Dr Hedgewar : Adhunik Yug ke Shaliwahan". He also released 100 videos on the lives of RSS pracharaks as part of the organisation's centenary celebrations.
'Pracharaks' are full-time volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh who work for the organisation's expansion.
The foremost priority for the RSS and its workers is to create individuals capable of serving society in different spheres, Bhagwat said.
"How to make a human being...there is no such effective method available in the world. I used to speak about it, but now it is becoming visible to everyone, because people from the country and abroad come and see the RSS," he said.
"And one thing everyone says...people from all five continents came, and they all said this...Whoever comes, they say, will you people train us to give this kind of training to the youth of our country," the RSS chief said.
The RSS is not just about activity, activity is the second quality (of a volunteer), said Bhagwat.
"The first quality is living the life of the RSS...People often misunderstand and think that (as) there are so many organizations with swayamsevaks (Sangh volunteers) doing various activities, the RSS must be running everything, centrally directing or remotely controlling them. People assume that, but that is not the case," he said.
The RSS's mission is not only to shape individuals, but to make the nation victorious and to preserve the power to uphold "dharma", he said.
Those who are part of the Hindu Rashtra should protect the country's dharma and also practice it, the RSS chief said.
"We must give dharma to the whole world. Its protection involves guarding it from external attacks, its preservation is also its protection, and the safeguarding of dharma is done through the practice of dharma. Conduct is the essence of dharma. We must practice that conduct. By doing so we will make our nation supremely glorious and powerful," he said.
The world now looks to India for showing the right path, but it will happen only when India becomes supremely glorious and strong, the RSS chief added.
As the RSS is expanding its work, society has increasingly begun to respect and accept the organisation, Bhagwat said, adding that the indifference the Sangh faced in its early years is now fading away.
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